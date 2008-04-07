Quake 3 on iPhone - video proof

iPhone gaming seems to be going from strength to strength, with the latest news that Quake 3 has been ported to Apple’s mobile.

That’s nowhere near all. The game also seems to make use of the iPhone’s accelerometer for motion-sensing control, while you simply tap the touchscreen to shoot.

Stay tuned for much more on everything and anything to do with iPhone gaming as and when we get it.

You can see video footage of a networked game of Quake 3 on iPhones in action over on the YouTube link to the right of this news.