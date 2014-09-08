Amazon Fire Phone UK release date confirmed for September 30

After launching in the US in June, the Amazon Fine Phone will finally break free of North America and land in both the UK and Germany on September 30.

The Fire Phone received mixed reviews in the US, and it will be interesting to see how innovations such as Firefly and Dynamic Perspective, as well as its own Fire OS, are received across the pond.

Looking at the basics, the Amazon Fire Phone boasts a 4.7-inch 720p display, 2.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM, 13MP rear camera, 2.1MP front camera and a 2400mAh battery.

Those aren't exactly the flagship specs we're seeing from 2014's Android elite, which puts the Fire Phone at a slight disadvantage if it wants to win over high-end fans.

Red hot incentives

There are some added bonuses though, with early adopters of the Fire Phone bagging themselves one year of Amazon Prime for free, instant access to Amazon's complimentary Mayday help service and unlimited cloud photo storage for life.

In the UK the Fire Phone will be exclusively available at O2, where you'll be able to pick it up for free, but you'll be tied into a two year contract at £33 per month.

That will put you on the bubbly network's Refresh tariff with unlimited calls and texts and 2GB of data each month. Pre-orders are now open on O2's website and in store.

It will also be available on PAYG and SIM-free, but prices for these options have not been announced yet.