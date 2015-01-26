Trending
Acer sees a big future for Windows 10 on its phones

Acer's smartphone business chugs along

Acer Liquid Jade
Acer has put out some decent Android phones, and Windows is next

Acer's current smartphones, like the Liquid E3 and Liquid Jade, aren't terrible, but they haven't exactly made a splash either.

Nevertheless the Taiwanese company is going to keep at it, with a batch of new Windows phones it will reveal at MWC 2015.

That's what Acer CEO Jason Chen said during a conference on January 22, DigiTimes reports, confirming rumors from December that Acer would get back on board with Windows Phone in a big way in 2015.

Considering Windows Phone as a platform just died, though, the devices will most likely be running Windows 10 for phones.

Sticking with the low end

Chen said Acer will continue to focus on entry-level smartphones and launching in more countries.

He also revealed that a "high-end smartphone vendor" is apparently interested in buying the company's smartphone business, and while that won't happen for now a merger isn't out of the question.

The new phones will reportedly be paired with Acer's Build Your Own Cloud platform when they debut at MWC in March.

