Optoma’s full HD projector can beam images from just 30cm away

AV specialist Optoma have unveiled the latest in their range of capable home cinema projectors, the HD31UST.

An upgrade on 2017’s Optoma GT5000+, the new projector is smaller in form factor, but comes packed with an even brighter 3,400 lumens – with the same 100-inch max display, full HD 1080p resolution, and ability to stream true 3D content from compatible broadcasts or Blu-ray players.

The HD31UST is also capable of vertical and horizontal keystone – automatic angle correction to maintain a consistently shaped image – along with ‘four corner geometric adjustment’. The ultra-short throw distance also makes it much easier to fit a projector into your home – the trend is towards smaller living spaces, after all.

The built-in amp packs a capable 16W of audio – on par with a standard television set – though anyone investing in a serious home projector like this one may want an external speaker to match on the audio front.

The projector is now available for purchase, with pricing is confirmed at £1,149, about $1,500 / AU$2,100 (though there's a slightly different model corresponding to the US, the GT5600). That's a smidge above current going rates for the similar-spec GT5000+.

No place like home

While many modern homes have seen fit to ditch a traditional television setup, the growth of HD streaming content on the likes of Netflix, Youtube, or iPlayer has only increased the appeal of high-resolution displays.

A home projector circumvents the need for a bulky television set, and is usually more portable for shifting between rooms – even if you’ll need a suitably-sized wall to project to.

The HD21UST should limit the number of wires you’re trailing over too, with the ability to connect wirelessly to a set-top box, AV receiver, or gaming console – or stick in a USB dongle like the Google Chromecast or Amazon Fire Stick to access streaming content that way. And if wireless isn’t your thing, there are two HDMI and VGA inputs for those wanting to put those reliable cables to use.