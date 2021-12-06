New Matrix Resurrections trailer revives the past to deliver a new puzzling future

The Matrix Resurrections has received a new trailer ahead of its release later this month – and it looks absolutely stunning, even though it leaves us with more questions than answers.

In celebration of 'Matrix Monday', the day that theater tickers officially go on sale – although the fourth film in the franchise will also come to HBO Max – Warner Bros. released a brand new look at The Matrix Resurrections.

Suffice to say, though, The Matrix Resurrections looks like it'll be the nostalgia-inducing, ground breaking film that its cast and crew, as well as diehard fans, will hope it'll be. Check out The Matrix Resurrections' newest trailer below:

We get a better look at the gravity-defying, superhero-esque action that the movie series in known for, plenty of quick cuts between various sequences, and a bit more explanation about what the sci-fi film's plot will actually entail. And when we say 'a bit', we only mean 'a bit' as we're just as confused as you are about what's actually happening.

The Matrix Resurrections will simultaneously launch in theaters and on HBO Max on Wednesday, December 22.

Developing...