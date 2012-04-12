Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 Will Debut On April 22

Samsung revealed the pricing and dates for its two new Galaxy Tab 2 tablets at an event in San Francisco.

The Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 and 10.1 are Samsung's first tablets to run on Ice Cream Sandwich, the latest version of Google's Android OS.

The 7-inch model will launch in the US on April 22 at $250 for 8GB of storage. Pricing for the 16GB and 32GB models is unknown at this time. The 10.1-inch version is set to release on May 13 at $399.99 with 16GB.

The specs

The Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 and 10.1 are the successors to the Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus and the Galaxy Tab 10.1, respectively. The 7-inch version packs a 1024x600 display and 1GHz dual-core processor, while the larger 10.1 boasts a 1280x800 resolution and a similar CPU.

TechRadar went hands-on with the tablet at Samsung's European Forum in Prague in February. With front- and back-cameras, the 7.0 is poised to compete directly with the Kindle Fire, especially at that price. The 10.1 may struggle to find a foothold at $400, though.

Both versions of the Galaxy Tab 2 may seem underwhelming in power given that both the Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus (1.2Ghz) and the Galaxy Tab 7.7 (1.4Ghz) pack more powerful processors

Ice Cream Sandwich delays

The Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 was originally slated to be released in March, but the date came and went with little word from Samsung. It was eventually reported that the tablet had been delayed until "late April" due to problems with the Android Ice Cream Sandwich OS.

ICS is meant to unite the GUI aesthetics and functionality of tablets and smartphones, but it's had its share of setbacks. Hopefully the extra month or so has given Samsung enough time to perfect the new tablets.

From CNET