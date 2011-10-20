Asus Transformer Prime quad-core tablet revealed

Asus CEO Jonney Shih took to the stage at AsiaD this week to show off the company's latest jaunt into the tablet world – the Transformer Prime.

Taking its name inspiration – we are guessing – from those lovely robots in disguise, the tablet boasts a number of impressive specs.

These include, a battery life of 14.5 hours, 10-inch screen, a quad-core Nvidia Tegra 3 chip (the 'Kal-el' processor) and the fact that it is just 8.3mm thick.

The original Asus Eee Pad Transformer - which was something of a critical darling - was 12.99mm thick, so there's a pretty big difference in size there.

Prime time

The Transformer Prime looks set to run on Android 3.0 Honeycomb when it launches, although Shih did hint that the tablet would be getting an Android 4.0 upgrade 'before the end of the year'.

Unfortunately, as this was just a tease there is not much more known about the tablet – the official launch date for the Transformer Prime is set for 9 November.

That is unless Prime and the gang get called up to destroy those pesky Deceptions.

Via Engadget