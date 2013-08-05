WIN! A top-of-the-range Medion ERAZER laptop worth £999

Medion, a leading German consumer electronics company, is giving one lucky TechRadar user the chance to win a top-of-the-range Medion ERAZER X6823 (MD98254) laptop worth £999 - for the ultimate gaming and home entertainment experience.

The ERAZER is top dog when it comes to gaming, sporting a 2.4GHz Intel Core i7-3630QM processor, which automatically adjusts to higher performance demands and activates the 'Turbo Boost' feature when you need it.

The user experience is further enhanced by the high-end 1.5GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 670MX DirectX 11 graphics, delivering unbeatable performance for the latest games.

Also providing an immersive movie watching experience, the ERAZER boasts a Blu-ray drive, Dolby Home Theater v4 with subwoofer and a 15.6'' full HD matte display, presenting intense colours, crystal-clear picture quality and dynamic and clear bass.

For general use, the winner can enjoy surfing the net using the latest Windows 8 software, and the 750GB hard disk drive offers plenty of space for storing photos, music and other files.

This competition is now closed. The winner is Fraser Simpson.