Acer announces new Ivy Bridge travel laptop

Acer is keeping quiet on when the launch will happen

Acer is packing Intel's Ivy Bridge processor into the latest model of its TravelMate series of laptops.

The TravelMate P243 will run on an Intel Core i5 Ivy Bridge processor with Turbo Boost technology.

It also features a 14-inch 1366x768 resolution screen, USB 3.0 port, HD webcam for video conferencing, 8GB of RAM, and option for a NVIDIA GeForce GT 630M video card with DirectX 11 support.

Business traveller

As part of Acer's line of business designed notebooks, the TravelMate P243 includes Acer's suite of professional software.

ProShield Security offers pre-boot authentication, secure drive encryption, and file shredder utility.

Software is also included for backup and recovery management, wake-on-lan remote access, and tools to help monitor and manage IT assets.

The TravelMate P243 is only slated for the UK at the moment, with a price set at £339 (about $536).

Acer is keeping quiet on when the launch will happen though, with no word either on whether its latest business notebook will be traveling to the US.