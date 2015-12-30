10 essential features your next business laptop should absolutely have

Laptops came into being because employees wanted the ability to do work on the move away from their desks, and since then new technologies have always come to the business market first, before trickling down to consumers.

This happens for two good reasons. Firstly, new technology is expensive, which is why LCD, for example, was first introduced on a business laptop. Secondly, new technology is often tested on a small sample market because it usually takes time to scale manufacturing to millions of units, and doing so allows vendors to iron out any potential issues.

At any rate, in this article we've put our thinking caps on and shortlisted 10 features that we believe all business laptops should possess.