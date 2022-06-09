Live
Live: Summer Game Fest 2022 as it happens - news, rumours, and predictions
Summer Game Fest 2022 is kicking off in just a few hours and we'll be keeping you updated with all of the news, announcements, and trailers as they happen.
Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2022 is in its third year now, and has stepped up to fill the chasm left by E3's absence. The season of gaming will run for the whole month, but there are some standout shows to keep an eye on – like the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.
Keighley has cautioned gamers about getting their hopes for the show up too high. He's urged viewers to 'manage their expectations' saying that the showcase will focus on already-announced games. But he'll no doubt have a couple of big reveals hidden up his sleeve.
We already know about a few of the games that will be making an appearance in today’s Showcase. Activision is planning to give us our first look at the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s campaign, and this is following hot on the tails of last night’s news that Warzone 2 will be an entirely separate game from Warzone.
For fans of pummeling things with their fists, Capcom’s going to be giving us a closer look at Street Fighter 6 and we’re getting a fresh look at Warner Bros Montreal’s Gotham Knights.
If horror is more your thing, we’re getting an extended look at Alien-like The Callisto Protocol, a new survival game from some of the key players on gory fright-fest Dead Space.
One game we know won’t make an appearance, though, is GTA 6. Responding to rumors its reveal trailer would be part of the Showcase, Geoff Keighley himself said GTA 6 won’t be at Summer Game Fest.
