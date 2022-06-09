Live: Summer Game Fest 2022 as it happens - news, rumours, and predictions

Summer Game Fest 2022 is kicking off in just a few hours and we'll be keeping you updated with all of the news, announcements, and trailers as they happen.

Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2022 is in its third year now, and has stepped up to fill the chasm left by E3's absence. The season of gaming will run for the whole month, but there are some standout shows to keep an eye on – like the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

Keighley has cautioned gamers about getting their hopes for the show up too high. He's urged viewers to 'manage their expectations' saying that the showcase will focus on already-announced games. But he'll no doubt have a couple of big reveals hidden up his sleeve.