MWC 2022 live blog: catch up on five days of phones, tablets and wearables

And now we're on Day 3, which is actually the fourth day of our coverage, but we counted the Sunday as Day 0 since MWC technically kicks off on the Monday. We're just brewing our morning coffees and waiting for another day of tech.

So what big launches are happening today? Nothing No, we're not talking about the tech brand, we actually mean that no big launches are scheduled for today. Why is that? Well, it's because brands like to front-load their announcements at MWC, which lets fans head over to their show floor stand during the week to test out the new gadgets. That doesn't mean that nothing will happen today - instead, we'll have hands-on reviews, analyses, some leftover pieces of news and other feature articles. So stay tuned for that.

We noted earlier in the week that Xiaomi's CyberDog was attending MWC. Well, it seems it's had a busy week. The @Xiaomi team is so excited to have the opportunity to meet Xiaomi Fans, industry peers and partners, and media friends from all over the world at #MWC2022. It's a great place for exchanging ideas and sharing knowledge! pic.twitter.com/LoSQDwJBm6February 28, 2022 See more Xiaomi's founder posted a Tweet about the company's stand at MWC, and in one of the CyberDog laying flat on the floor - it's the second of the above pictures. CyberDog must have had a busy week entertaining tech fans. Poor dog. Get some rest

We've been keeping this Barcelona skyline web cam open in another tab, and wow, it just got dark there. Big storm clouds approach. We're glad we're not in Barcelona now to cover MWC 2022 on the ground - we hope everyone at the show packed a raincoat or umbrella. To make a ropey segue to turn this into an analytical point: this could be irritating for certain phone brands who want testers to play around with phone cameras. Pictures look much better in good lighting conditions, and rainy or overcast days aren't exactly that. That won't be the case for phone brands who want users to try low-light or Night modes though, as certain cameras with large sensors could take great pictures in dingy conditions.

After its big launch earlier in the week, we've been admiring Poco's two new Android phones: the Poco X4 Pro 5G and Poco M4 Pro. (Image credit: Poco) In fact, we liked them so much that we had to sit down with members of the Poco team to discuss these new phones. We've got a few pieces to come from this interview, but you can read the first, about why it's still making cheap 4G phones, by clicking here. The reason is partly to do with 5G rollout in certain countries, and partly because of price - it's an interesting look into the slow shift from 4G phones to 5G ones.

So here it is: our complete list of all the phones of MWC 2022. Unless there are any surprises (which is incredibly unlikely), these are the 20 phones which launched this year at MWC from Honor, OnePlus, Realme, Pocophone, ZTE, HMD Global and TCL

Following on from our hands-on Realme GT 2 Pro review, our tester has been playing around with its 40x microscopic camera. Check out some of these samples. Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / TechRadar) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Future / TechRadar) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Future / TechRadar) What are those camera samples of? Well you'll have to check out our deep dive on the Realme GT 2 Pro's camera in order to find out.

The Huawei MatePad Paper launched on Sunday, as Huawei's first ever ereader, and it got us thinking more about this popular tech segment. Currently Amazon is the big player in the sector with its Kindles, and Xiaomi and Onyx nibble at the corners of the pie too. Based on the idea of 'debut ereaders', we made a list of the companies that we'd like to see E-Ink devices from including Apple, Lenovo and Sony. Check out our five favorite ideas here.

A few days ago at MWC, MediaTek launched two new chipests: the Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100. Both are destined to be used in mid-range phones. We've written an analysis, which you can read here, about why this could be a great thing for budget phones. The low-end phone market has been the real focus of this MWC, with the vast majority of the 20 phones launched being affordable ones, and news like this from MediaTek just makes the future even brighter for fans of this type of device.

Oh, some huge tech news: Apple has confirmed its March event is happening next week, on the 8th. Read all about it here.

Apple's already set a YouTube placeholder for this launch event. I guess I already know what my next live blog is going to be!

Because we're excitable live bloggers, we've already kicked off our Apple March event live blog which you can find by clicking here.

Welcome to the fourth and final day of MWC! According to my ever-reliable Barcelona skyline webcam, it's looking like an absolute beaut - look at that sunrise! This isn't going to be the quietest day of the show, despite it being the last. That's because we've got lots of reviews and analysis saved up that we've been working on the last few days, so expect lots of words to come soon.

Case in point, we've got a new hands-on review. (Image credit: TechRadar / Basil Kronfli) Our Honor Magic 4 Pro hands-on review looks at the new super-premium Android phone, and it's a pretty positive write-up! "Matching a handsome design with best-in-class wireless charging speeds and stacks of power, it's looking promising for the first post-Huawei Honor flagship to hit the West."

Here's our next testing article. We tested the Pro earlier in the week, and we've finally published our Realme GT 2 hands-on review. (Image credit: Future) This is an intriguing alternative to the Pro, especially with its low price, though we can't help but feel that we would have liked another small-body phone like the original GT. Still, Realme is one of the big winners of MWC 2022 with its GT 2 series, and this is a big testament to that fact.