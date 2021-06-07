Apple WWDC 2021 live blog: today's big iOS 15 and macOS 12 unveiling as it happens

Refresh

It's just a little over an hour until the WWDC 2021 event kick starts, so it's time to tell you how you can tune in yourself. You can either watch through Apple's own services, or you can find the clip on YouTube using the below embed. WWDC 2021 live stream: how to watch the iOS 15 and macOS launch event live

Tim is awake, and he's sharing some tweets to get us started today. Unlike in previous years, it's likely today's big WWDC 2021 keynote has been pre-filmed so it's unlikely Apple's CEO had to get up super early today. Today’s the day! Who’s ready? #WWDC21 pic.twitter.com/oRlL8Z85X8June 7, 2021 See more The video doesn't give us a huge hint at what to expect today, but it's full of Memojis so we may hear more of them within iOS 15 and other platforms from Apple.

While we may not see hardware today, there are leaks and rumors pouring in for the iPhone 13. Today, we've heard the iPhone 13 Pro is set to come in matte black and one source says it's the darkest shade we've seen on any recent iPhone. Don't expect to hear anything about the iPhone 13 today, but we will likely hear about iOS 15 that will be running on that phone when it debuts later in 2021. iPhone 13 Pro again rumored to come in a matte black shade

Maybe there won't be hardware at WWDC 2021 after all. Popular leaker @L0vetodream, who has a history of being correct on tech leaks, has responded to someone asking whether there will be new gadgets with the phrase "I feel no". It's important to note that this is a translation of the post's original Chinese, but it may suggest we won't be seeing new technology today. It may also be based on the leaker's own personal opinion rather than specific leaks. We don't know for certain, but it may be a sign that today's event will be purely about software. 我感觉没有 https://t.co/mXFajidpjmJune 7, 2021 See more

While it's not on the official WWDC schedule, it would make sense for Apple to make a big deal about Spatial Audio today. It recently announced that Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio will be coming to Apple Music at no extra cost to subscribers, in a move that has shaken up hi-res streaming services like Tidal. Apple AirPods Max (Image credit: Apple) For those not familiar with Spatial Audio, it's a sound format designed for the AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds and AirPods Max over-ear headphones. It takes 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos content and applies directional audio filters, placing sound in a 3D sphere, making it sound as though audio is coming at you from all angles – and it's availability on Apple Music without an accompanying price hike is sure to shake up the world of music streaming. Apple Music Spatial Audio event set to follow keynote

Developers are the main focus of WWDC, and often this is a show that is mostly around preparing them ready for the new features so they can have their apps ready and up to date for software to land in future. We spoke to three prolific app developers for Apple platforms on what they want to see from WWDC 2021. You can read what they want here.

Could tvOS get its next upgrade today? Little is known about tvOS 15, but TechRadar's Home Cinema Editor, Henry St Leger, has some ideas about what you can expect. He says, "New iterations of Apple tvOS smart platform are usually announced at WWDC, and we expect this year to be no different. tvOS 15 should be on show, with a host of improvements, tweaks, and new features for the OS behind the Apple TV app and Apple TV streaming device hardware. If Apple sticks to its usual timelines, that will be followed by a private beta that turns into a public release this September. "With a new Apple TV 4K now on sale, we expect at least some changes to be around optimizing the Apple TV experience. Rumors are swirling around an app redesign to aid navigation, and we’re hoping to see Apple finally fix its awkward Apple TV Plus integration. We could see an in-app guide to live channels too, as well as a kids mode and more parental controls – which was rumored to come last year but has yet to appear in the operating system. "Last year’s tvOS 14 update added Audio Sharing for connecting two sets of AirPods, 4K video transfer over AirPlay and 4K playback on YouTube, and greater control over HomeKit-connected smart devices."

Will we see new Mac hardware from Apple today? A host of leaks and rumors over the last few weeks have suggested so. Jessica Weatherbed, Computing Writer for TechRadar, says "We're expecting Apple to announce two new models of MacBook pro - a 14-inch and 16-inch model - though rumors are in the air regarding updated design, potential release dates and even hardware. Apple's current MacBook Pro (Image credit: Future) "It's been suggested that these new additions might include some beefier internal silicon (an M1X or M2 if you will), which makes sense given most of the current Mac family now uses the M1 SoC. "I'd be surprised if these new products are announced for imminent release given existing estimates that components for the new MacBook Pro units won't be ready until Q3, but Apple typically doesn't wait long to put it's new goodies on the shelves."

In the last 24 hours, a new leak has suggested Apple may be introducing a new mental health focused app at WWDC 2021. The rumors suggest it'll be called Mind, and the truth is we don't know a huge amount about. We've broken down what we do know so far, but it sounds like it may be an improvement on the existing Breathe app that you'd find on your Apple Watch. Here's our analysis on what we think Mind could be.

We'll be talking you through a variety of the updates we're expecting to see at WWDC 2021 throughout today. First off, we're going to talk about iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 (Image credit: TechRadar) Possibly the biggest unveiling of WWDC 2021 will be iOS 15, the next iPhone update that’ll likely come to phones in September. We haven’t heard too much about iOS from leaks and rumors, but since iOS 14 was quite a big upgrade, people are expecting iOS 15 to present fewer changes. We’ve heard the Control Center could get a little redesign though. iPadOS 15 is a version of iOS 15 designed for iPads (as the name suggests), and new updates are generally the same as the iPhone counterpart except with a few tablet-specific tricks. Again, news is very light, but iPadOS 15 isn’t expected to change too much from iPadOS 14. Everything we know so far about iOS 15