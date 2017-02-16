iPhone 8 could replace Touch ID with a MacBook Pro-inspired function area

Apple could be ditching its celebrated fingerprint sensor on the upcoming iPhone 8 in favour of a new “function area”, according to a new investor note from trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and as reported by .
According to Kuo, the Touch Bar-inspired function area will sit underneath the display, replacing the Touch ID sensor with new and advanced biometric technologies that are said to be capable of offering similar security functionality.
Like the aforementioned , the function area is also expected to feature virtual buttons that change depending on the context in which the phone is being used.
A touching moment
This goes a long way to backing up another recent rumour, which posits that .
It’s been speculated that this new technology is made possible by the and . Kuo says that the handset’s regular display area will be about 5.15-inches, with the rest dedicated to the proposed function area.
— the company Kuo works for and one of the largest securities films in Taiwan — has also posted a diagram which illustrates just how the iPhone 8’s display and function area will be laid out.
In the past, Ming-Chi Kuo has correctly predicted the arrival of such features MacBook Retina displays and the introduction of Touch ID on iPhone. He also recently suggested that Apple is looking to improve security by incorporating into the iPhone 8.