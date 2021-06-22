iPhone 13 price might not be any higher than the iPhone 12’s

We’ve heard all sorts about the iPhone 13 range, but one thing we hadn’t heard much about was the price. Now though, a report suggests that the price won’t be much different, if at all, to the iPhone 12’s.

This comes from market research company TrendForce, which claims in a report that “retail prices are expected to remain on par with last year’s release of iPhone 12 models”.

For reference, the iPhone 12 starts at $799 / £799 / AU$1,349, the iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999 / $999 / AU$1,699, the iPhone 12 mini starts at $699 / £699 / AU$1,199, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$1,849.

No 1TB option and limited LiDAR

The report also makes some other interesting claims, suggesting that the storage capacities will remain the same as last year too, despite rumors elsewhere of a new 1TB model, and that LiDAR scanners might only be available on the Pro models, where elsewhere we’ve heard that all four iPhone 13 models could get these.

For the most part the rest of the claims here are in line with what we’ve heard before. TrendForce says, for example, that the iPhone 13 range will probably have smaller notches but an otherwise similar design to the iPhone 12 range.

The report also echoes claims of a 120Hz refresh rate for the screens on the Pro models, a new A15 chipset, and sensor-shift image stabilization for the main camera on every iPhone 13 model.

That said, the name 'iPhone 13' isn’t actually used, with TrendForce instead referring to the upcoming phones as the iPhone 12s range – a name that’s certainly possible, given the fairly modest rumored upgrades coupled with superstition around the number 13.

Finally, the report notes that there will apparently be a new mini iPhone model, but that Apple will focus on the three non-mini handsets, as the iPhone 12 mini is widely reported to have underperformed, and according to this report has already reached end-of-life status – meaning Apple has ended production of the phone.

None of this has been confirmed, so we’d take this entire report with a pinch of salt, but aside from the bits where it conflicts with other rumors it all seems quite believable and likely. We should find out all the official details about the iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12s) range in September, as that’s when Apple typically announces its new phones.

