How to watch a Champions League final 2019 live stream

The UEFA Champions League final for 2019 is set to take place in Madrid, Spain. This should house the best of the best on the field of play as the two teams go head-to-head for the glory of victory over Europe.

Champions League final 2019 - where and when The Champions League final for 2019 will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain on June 1. Kick-off time is set at 9pm CEST, 8pm BST, 3pm ET, 12pm PT and 5am AEST.

This will be the 64th season final of Europe's Premier League club tournament organised by UEFA. It will decide who is the best of the best.

The 2018 Champions League Final will be a tough one to top with two stunning teams going for the title. Real Madrid took on Liverpool, a 13th final the the Spanish side. Experience apparently helped the defending champions as Real beat Liverpool 3-1. That made Real Madrid the first team to complete three back to back title wins since Bayern Munich in 1976.

While the live streaming options for 2019 are not set yet, you can check out the 2018 versions below as a guide since it will likely be very similar, if not the same.

Live stream the Champions League final for free in the UK

BT Sport has had the exclusive rights to show every stage of the Champions League in the UK. But when it comes to the final, they provide a live stream. So if you want to watch online in the UK, head on over the BT Sport website or BT Sport YouTube channel for the station's full coverage with kick off at 7.45pm BST. If you're already a BT Sport subscriber, the coverage starts on BT Sport 2 at 7pm BST. That goes too on the BT Sport app that's available on tablets and mobiles, so you can watch on the go. And BT Sport is also showing it gloriously on its BT Sport 4K UHD channel.

How to live stream Liverpool vs Real Madrid anywhere else in the world for free

The free BT Sport Champions League live stream is only accessible within the UK - if you're abroad you'll be told that you're not allowed to watch. Annoying, but there's a very easy way to get around it. The trick is to download and install a VPN to change your IP address to one in the UK and then go to the BT Sport website or YouTube to watch. Here's how to stream the Champions League final live and for FREE from anywhere in the world with a VPN:

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch a Champions League final live stream online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN (free 30-day trial available) as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK to stream Liverpool vs Madrid on BT Sport or YouTube (use the links below).

3. Go to BT Sport website or YouTube

These services are free in the UK and the best legal way to stream all of the action at this year's Champions League final live.

Where can I watch the Champions League final using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Spain, the United States, Australia, Japan, France, Italy, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore, Turkey and more!

If you're expecting to be at home for the match, Virgin Media has confirmed that its subscribers will be able to watch the Champions League final in glorious 4K Ultra HD - a first for a live football match.

How to watch the Champions League final in the US

There are several options for live streaming Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the US, and they all have free trials that you may find worth a look. Fox and ESPN are the official broadcasters, so if you already have access to them and want to watch at home or on the go with their apps, then you're laughing.

If you don't have them, then try Fox Soccer Match Pass, Fubo or Sling TV. All do shorter term subscription options and, crucially free trials. And if you already subscribe but are outside the US, then be sure to grab a VPN service and port into a US location.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in Canada

Broadcasters TSN and RDS have the Canadian rights to show the Champions League final. If you're a cord cutter then your next best option is to grab a one month subscription from BeIN Sports for $19.95.

But there is still a free way to live stream. Yep, you've guessed it by now - install and download a VPN as explained above and you can get hold of BT Sport's excellent coverage without paying a single cent.

Live stream the Liverpool vs Real final in Australia

Well it's going to be an early one, but if you're an obsessive Liverpool or Los Blancos supporter then we suspect that you'll be setting your alarm for around 4.30am (AEST) on Sunday morning. Well the good news for you is that BeIN Sport offers a free two week trial in Australia, or $19.99 per month after that.

Rather not sign up to the trial (or used it before)? Then there's always our little VPN workaround. Take a look at the instructions above.

