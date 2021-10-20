God of War coming to PC in January 2022, with DLSS support

God of War is making its way to PC, Santa Monica Studios announced this week, making one of the best PS4 games accessible to PC gamers and marking the latest PlayStation title to get a PC port.

The game is slated for a January 14, 2022, release, according to a post on the PlayStation Blog, and the game will feature DLSS and 21:9 screen ratio support, giving you another reason to get yourself one of the best ultrawide monitors out there.

"All of us at Santa Monica Studio have been humbled by the immense amount of support and passions fans of the God of War series have shown in the latest chapter of Kratos’ story since its release," Grace Orlady, senior community manager for Santa Monica Studio, said in the post. "As of August 2021, 19.5MM copies for God of War on PlayStation 4 have been sold through and we can’t wait to share that experience with a whole new group of players on PC."

