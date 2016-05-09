You've got slightly longer to get a free taste of Overwatch

Blizzard has decided to extend the beta for its big team shooter for an extra 24 hours, giving players a little more time to enjoy the game and suss out the various classes before launch.

The open beta, which has been running since last Thursday, now concludes tomorrow, Tuesday May 10, at 10:00 PDT which is 18:00 UK time. Previously, it was supposed to wrap up today.

However, Blizzard said that testers had provided them with invaluable data in terms of shaping the game, and the extra day is a reward for those efforts. The company said: "As a small way of saying 'thank you' to our community and the millions of players who've logged in so far, we will be extending the Open Beta by 1 day on all platforms."

So yes, PC, Xbox One and PS4 players alike will get another day of blasting.

Fortnight before the real fight

Overwatch launches on May 24, so you've got a two-week wait after the beta has finished before you can partake in the team battler again.

The game follows in the footsteps of Blizzard's Heroes of the Storm, in that it takes an existing concept – in this case, it's Team Fortress as opposed to the MOBA – and polishes it up.

Unlike Heroes of the Storm, however, players need to actually buy Overwatch, as opposed to having free access to the game and purchasing individual heroes. Blizzard has said that future maps and new heroes will be made available to the Overwatch player base for free.