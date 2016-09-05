Modern Warfare Remastered multiplayer makes killstreaks look better than ever

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was the daddy of all shooters when it released back in 2007, spawning a zillion imitators and proving that, when it comes to first person shootouts, multiplayer is where it's really at.

Fast-forward to 2016, and we're now more excited about the remastered version of Modern Warfare than we are for the brand new Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, to which the upgraded CoD is a download bonus for those that cough up for the premium Legacy, Legacy Pro and Digital Deluxe editions.

Activision has now teased fans of the series with a new video offering a look at multiplayer in the enhanced update:

YouTube : https://youtu.be/A2xM2F9cfnI

High-res killstreaks

Though giving the visuals a once-over with sharper texture work, more realistic character models and increased environmental details, Raven Software's remaster otherwise brings the series back to its roots. No wall running, "Pick 10" or Specialists, the focus returns to the tight, twitchy gunplay that got CoD fans hooked in the first place.

Long-time fans will be pleased to hear that all 16 original Modern Warfare maps will make their way to the remastered edition, though frustratingly not all at launch. Instead, 10 will land alongside the game, with a further six rolling out a month later.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered will land alongside Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare on November 4, 2016.