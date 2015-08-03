Game for anything - Gamescom Awards nominees announced

This week sees the start of Gamescom, the biggest games show of the calendar in Europe. And every games show needs an awards list so Digitale Spielekultur, the body running the Gamescom Awards, has just announced the nominees for this year's awards.

All the awards are based on the new games being shown, played or announced at this year's Gamescom.

The show itself starts for reals on August 4, but from today you can start to vote for a Public Award via the official Gamescom app.

The actual awards ceremony will take place on Friday August 7, where each of the award-winning games will take to the stage in their finest couture dresses and talk about the environment and other serious issues in their acceptance speeches. Mostly.

The winner of the overall 'Best of Gamescom' award will round off the night.

Here are the nominations in full:

Best Console Game Sony Playstation

Final Fantasy XV

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Star Wars Battlefront

Uncharted 4

Unravel

Best Console Game Microsoft Xbox

Final Fantasy XV

Halo 5: Guardians

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Tom Clancy's The Division

Best Console Game Nintendo Wii

LEGO Marvel Avengers

Skylanders SuperChargers

Super Mario Maker

Xenoblade Chronicles X

Best PC Game



Anno 2205

Call of Duty – Black Ops 3

Dark Souls 3

Mad Max

Star Wars Battlefront

Best Mobile Game (incl. Handheld, iOS, Android, Windows)

The Airbender

The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes

Torchlight Mobile

Best Role Playing Game

Dark Souls 3

Dragon Quest Heroes

Final Fantasy XV

Tom Clancy's The Division

Xenoblade Chronicles X

Best Racing Game

Forza Motorsport 6

Need for Speed

Skylanders SuperChargers

Best Action Game

Mad Max

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Star Wars Battlefront

Uncharted 4

Until Dawn

Best Simulation Game



Anno 2205

Forza Motorsport 6

Grand Ages: Medieval

Best Sports Game

FIFA 16

Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash

PES 2016

Best Family Game

Guitar Hero Live

LEGO Dimensions

Dragon Quest Heroes

Skylanders SuperChargers

Super Mario Maker

Best Strategy Game

Anno 2205

Crookz – The Big Heist

Unravel

Best Social / Casual / Online Game

Guitar Hero Live

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Super Mario Maker

Best Online Multiplayer Game

Battleborn

Call of Duty – Black Ops 3

Halo 5: Guardians

Star Wars Battlefront

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Best Hardware (incl. Peripheral)