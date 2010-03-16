DSiWare developer wants 3G and GPS on Nintendo DS2

A top DSiWare developer has outlined his wish-list for the next-generation Nintendo handhelds and it includes features usually found on a mobile phone – 3G and GPS.

According to Official Nintendo magazine, Nic Watt, Games Creative Manager of Nnooo and creator of the first and best WiiWare download Pop Plus Solo, wants features like 3G and GPS included as it would enable users to "play online wherever you are."

Feature focus

He notes that having GPS as a feature would enhance the games available as it would add some decent location-based functionality.

There's rumours abound about what new features will be found in the Nintendo DS2.

The handheld has been mooted for a launch at this year's E3 and it is said to use a Nvidia Tegra chip, instead of an ATI CPU chip. Other features rumoured include an iPhone-style accelerometer.

Nintendo recently launched the DSi XL in the UK, which offers a notably bigger screen and a wider viewing angle, compared to the original DSi.

Via Official Nintendo Magazine