Design a gaming peripheral and win a dream job

Giotek is hoping to find the 'ultimate gaming peripheral' by offering up a massive prize and a 12 month apprenticeship to anyone who can provide them with an awesome design.

The gaming peripherals company has offered up the chance to win a prize worth 'up to' £500k which includes travel to China and a year's apprenticeship.

Andy Green, Creative Director at Gioteck comments: "We believe the next pioneering idea will come from a gamer and we are looking for a unique idea that pushes the boundaries of what is considered achievable in the current market"

If you think that you can come up with the next big thing for gaming you can apply at http://www.gioteck.com/designchallenge/ and you have until March 15.