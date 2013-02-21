Blizzard reveals 'Diablo 3' for PS4 and PS3

Blizzard has been developing PC games exclusively for some time, but that changed today with the announcement of Diablo 3 for Sony's PS4.

Blizzard's senior vice president of story and franchise development, Chris Metzen, took the stage to announce that Diablo 3 will be released not only for the PS4, but for PS3 as well, and that more will be revealed "in the coming months."

The controls and features have been optimized for consoles, including single-screen four-player co-op.

"Diablo 3 has never been easier to play," Metzen said.

The devil in Sony

Diablo 3 was released last year for Windows and Mac, following in the footsteps of previous Blizzard titles like Diablo 2, World of Warcraft, and Stacraft 2.

But as Metzen pointed out, Blizzard got its start developing console games, and he said the developer is excited to begin branching out beyond the PC again with Diablo 3 for PlayStation 4 and PS3.

He did not reveal any concrete release details, but said that the console version of Diablo 3 will appear again "in the coming months."

PlayStation 4 launch titles

Developers ranging from LittleBigPlanet creators Media Molecule to the studios behind Killzone and Infamous, and even indie developer Jonathan Blow, took the stage in New York on Wednesday evening to discuss upcoming PS4 games.

The titles revealed include Killzone: Shadow Fall, Infamous: Second Son, Drive Club, and Knack.

Bungie was on hand to talk more about Destiny, the Halo successor revealed last week, as well as other developers talking about new and upcoming projects.

