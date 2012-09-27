Lexus reveals LCD-screen infested LF-CC concept car

Lexus has wheeled out a new LF-CC coupé concept at the Paris auto show complete with more LCD screens than you can shake an iPad at.

The system is split into multiple zones and according to Lexus provides a hint of future in-car kit for its range of luxury cars.

The dashboard is divided in an upper Display Zone, with a multi-display screen positioned for at-a-glance viewing, and a lower Operation Zone, with a new-design shift lever and touchpad display for remote control of a range of vehicle systems.

Zonal treatment

According to Lexus, "the zonal treatment creates a fusion of an airy and spacious cabin with a sporting cockpit that puts the emphasis on a snug and focused driving environment. All the drive function controls are located immediately around the driver's seat, combining excellent ergonomics with advanced HMI technologies."

Lexus hasn't provided any further details regards features and functionality. However, infotainment is certainly an area where Lexus currently lags behind leading German makers of luxury cars like Audi, BMW and Mercedes.

The concept also seems to mark a shift away from Lexus' current puck / joystick controller. It's a unique but probably unsuccessful take on in-car screen control.

Aiming at Audi

As for the LF-CC concept itself, it's a swoopy two-door coupé aimed at BMW's 3 series (the next 3 Series coupe will actually be badged 4 Series) and the Audi A5. It's powered by a new 2.5-litre petrol-electric powertrain that's expected to pop up in future small Lexi.

While we don't expect a model identical to the LF-CC to appear any time soon, it's likely to provide several styling and technological cues for the new Lexus IS.