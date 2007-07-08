ThemeScene drops HD80 high-def DLP projector

ThemeScene has finally taken the wraps off the UK version of its HD80 DLP projector - and man is the spec a sight for sore eyes.
Chief among the high-tech must-haves is the HD80's ability to resolve the highest quality signals from high def sources, whether you're watching a Blu-ray or HD DVD movie, or plain old HDTV.
Yes, the HD80 can handle 1080p Full HD video signals. And it boasts a bunch of video enhancements that will "faithfully reproduce a cinematographer's large screen vision in a home environment," says the company.
ThemeScene says the HD80 comes with a 10,000:1 contrast ratio for bright whites and deep, dark blacks. The HD80 also has a 10-bit signal path and processing architecture, which is teamed with Neutral Density Green (NDC) technology for pure, highly detailed images.
"NDG increases the visual colour resolution, creating a higher quality image that dramatically reduces low-level dithering artefacts," says ThemeScene.
The HD80 is available now for £1,995. Full specs are given below:
ThemeScene HD technical specification
- HD ready: native 1080p, HDMI and DVI inputs
- Display technology: Texas Instruments DLP
- Aspect ratio: widescreen 16:9 with 4:3 support
- Contrast ratio: 10,000:1
- Colour wheel: 6x speed; 7 segment
- Throw ratio: 1.85-2.22 (projection distance/image width) 1.2x manual zoom
- Projection distance: 1.5m to 12.5m
- Image size: 0.76m to 7.62m, 16:9 diagonal
- Keystone correction: vertical 5 per cent
- Lamp type: 300W
- Lamp life: 3,000 hours (standard mode)
- Audible noise: 27dB standard mode, 29dB bright mode
- Brightness: 1300 Optimised Lumens
- Power consumption: 395W max, less than 14W standby
- Operating temperature: 5-35 degrees Celsius, 80 per cent humidity
- Measures: 411mm (W) x 116mm (H) x 311mm (D)
- Weight: 4.5kg