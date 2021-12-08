Bayern Munich vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch Champions League from anywhere

It's a massive concluding game in Munich this evening, with Xavi's Barca side fighting to remain in this year's Champions League. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch an Bayern Munich vs Barcelona live stream and catch all the action from the UCL, no matter where you are in the world today.

The Spanish giants can book their place in the knockout stages with a win here tonight against the German champions.

A defeat, however, will see the Basque giants consigned to playing in the Europa League in the New Year, while a Benfica win over Dynamo Kiev tonight will mean that only three points against Bayern in this game will be enough for Xavi's men to stay in the competition.

Bayern have already booked their place in the next round, but with new Covid-19 restrictions imposed in Munich, the hosts won't have much of a home advantage, with this match set to be played behind closed doors.

Here's how to watch a Champions League Bayern Munich vs Barcelona live stream today from anywhere in the world.

We've set out below all the ways you can watch tonight's Champions League action in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to watch tonight's match like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction that is geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services being accessible only in the region that they're based in.

Help is at hand however if you run into this issue with the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN to stream Champions League football live anywhere

We've put all of the major VPN services through their paces and ExpressVPN currently comes out on top as our recommended provider. It works with huge list of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a generous set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming. But perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

BT Sport BT Sport has exclusive rights to show every 2021/22 Champions League match in the UK and will be airing every single game of the competition live either on TV or online - including tonight's Bayern Munich vs Barcelona game. This match is being shown on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.45pm BST ahead of an 8pm BST kick-off. If you don't want to be locked into a lengthy contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass priced at £25 per month. It lets you watch all of the network's live and on-demand action via the BT Sport app or via the web player. The Monthly Pass renews automatically every four weeks, but you can cancel it whenever you want. You can login on two devices at once, as well as giving you access to BT Sport Ultimate's content in 4K and UHD. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to live stream Champions League soccer in the US for free

Paramount Plus Today's Bayern Munich vs Barcelona clash is being shown on CBS in the US and so that also means the Paramount Plus streaming service - the home of Champions League football in the USA. The game kicks off at 3pm EST / 12pm PST. Paramount Plus will currently set you back $9.99 a month for the ad-free version, or $5.99 a month with ads. There's great news for folk new to the service however, as its currently offering a 1-month FREE Paramount Plus trial, which means you can watch tonight's action without paying a cent. How to watch Bayern Munich vs Barcelona without cable For cord-cutters, a further option comes in the guise of FuboTV – which is currently offering a FREE 7-day trial. It carries CBS, as well as plenty others including Fox, NBC and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month for a more fully featured cable replacement service with over 100 channels. It's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit cards for online payment plus PayPal. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN.

Get a FREE Bayern Munich vs Barcelona live stream in Canada

DAZN Live Champions League matches are once again being broadcast in Canada by dedicated sports streaming service DAZN. The channel is down to show every single game of the competition live, so that's where to head for today's Bayern Munich vs Barcelona match, which kicks off at 3pm EST / 12pm PST. A DAZN subscription Canada remains an absolute steal as it costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona: live stream the Champions League in Australia

Stan Sports There's a new player in town for live Champions League TV coverage Down Under, with streaming service Stan Sport snatching the broadcast rights away from Optus Sport. Stan Sports will be showing every single match ad-free, including this match, with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub). The great news is that you can also take advantage of a 7-day trial, meaning you can watch Bayern Munich vs Barcelona for free if you're a new customer. Stan Sport is also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as the Rugby Championship and Laver Cup tennis. Kick off for this match in Australia is at 7am AEDT on Thursday morning. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to StanSport, you can use a quality VPN to tune in from wherever you are.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Barcelona in New Zealand

Spark Sport Broadcast rights for the 2021/22 Champions League season have changed hands in New Zealand with streaming service Spark Sport taking over from Sky Sport. The network will be showing up to eight matches a week live from the 2021/22 competition, including today's week's Bayern Munich vs Barcelona clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 9am NZT on Thursday morning. If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, then Spark Sport offers a 1-month free trial so you can try before you buy. Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes the Premier League, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, as well as F1 racing, MotoGP and NBA basketball. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to live stream Bayern Munich vs Barcelona and watch the Champions League in India tonight