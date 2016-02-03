Amazon Echo has created the absolute laziest way to order pizza

Alexa, the AI built into the Amazon Echo, can keep appointments, shuffle music, recall sports scores, and track the weather, but now the smart speaker knows a new trick: ordering pizza.

Domino's is bringing its AnyWare technology, which lets users place orders with the pizza chain using smart devices, to the Echo, so all you have to do to order a pie is utter a single voice command.

To utilize instant vocal pizza-summoning, users just need to link their Domino's Pizza Profile to the Amazon Alexa app, granting the AI knowledge of your preferred toppings and other crucial account info.

From there, following the pie's progress is as easy as asking Alexa to check in on the Domino's Tracker, which shows the journey your meal takes, from the oven to the delivery guy to your doorstep. Once activated and ordered, Alexa will use the phone number associated with the order to keep you up-to-date on the pizza's status.

Amazon Echo marks the eighth platform for Domino's AnyWare program. Hungry users can also order via smartwatches, tweets, smart TVs and even emojis.

The ultra-convenient feature is rolling out to Echo just in time for the Super Bowl, an unofficial holiday that Domino says gives it five times more business than an average Sunday.