Apple Watch 3 has a major connectivity flaw, but a fix is on the way

The big feature of the Apple Watch 3 that sets is apart from the others is its built-in eSIM that allows for LTE connectivity.

Ideally, this will allow to leave your iPhone 8 at home and continue the adventure on the go. But as The Verge notes, the cellular service provided by the wearable isn’t all Apple said it would be. When out in the wild, the Apple Watch 3 preferred to seek out random Wi-Fi signals rather than the cellular signal that you have to pay an additional fee for.

In midst of several others noting comparable networking struggles, Apple has issued its statement on the matter, saying that the company has “discovered that when Apple Watch Series 3 joins unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks without connectivity, it may at times prevent the watch from using cellular.” Additionally, the spokesperson stated that Apple is working on a fix.

Regardless of the impending patch, this isn't a great first impression for those who upgraded from previous iterations of the Apple Watch.