Apple TV Plus is coming to older LG OLED, NanoCell and UHD TVs

Think just because you bought your LG TV last year you were going to miss out on native access to the Apple TV Plus shows and Apple TV app? Think again.

LG has announced that all of its OLED TVs from 2019 will be getting an over-the-air update that will bring the new Apple-built TV service to the screens, letting owners fire up shows like The Morning Show, See and Little America from the LG smart platform.

The love is being shared further down the LG line too, with NanoCell TVs (series SM9X and SM8X) getting the upgrade, while later in the year the LCD UHD TVs (series UM7X and UM6X) will get the features too.

Streaming selection

All 2020 LG TVs will get the apps from launch, while later this year LG will be rolling the features out to even older 2018 models, too. So there's still hope if your TV isn't brand spanking new.

As well as offering access to the Apple TV Plus streamed shows, the Apple TV app lets viewers access their iTunes video libraries, offering some 100,000 movies and TV shows for rent or purchase. Many are now in 4K with Dolby Vision HDR support too, as is compatible with the majority of new LG TVs.

With the launch of Apple TV Plus, Apple (once notoriously closed to letting its software run on other manufacturers gadgets) started relaxing which devices could get the TV app – an important step as it looks to challenge Netflix's dominance in the streaming space, and fight off new competition from Disney Plus.