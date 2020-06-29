AMD Ryzen 4000 desktop CPUs could be about to enter mass production

AMD’s Ryzen 4000 desktop processors are about to enter mass production, according to the rumor mill, so they should be on track for a 2020 launch as has previously been insisted.

This information comes from Igor’s Lab, whose sources reckon that Ryzen 4000 CPUs have reached ‘B0 stepping’ – a technical term for a different revision of a processor – with that silicon likely to be the final version, and hence AMD’s ready to begin mass production of the finished products.

There's a whole world of PC components out there

These are the best gaming laptops of 2020

And check out the best rival Intel processors

Naturally, we have to chuck in a big heap of salt with this one, given that it’s just chatter from the grapevine. And even if what the sources believe is actually true right now, there’s always the possibility that some kind of last-minute gremlin could prompt a further revision.

In other words, don’t get carried away, although it’s difficult not to get at least a little excited at the prospect that Ryzen 4000 desktop processors could be about to start rolling off assembly lines.

No pressure?

It’s still not certain exactly when these CPUs might launch, but we’ve heard the possibility of AMD unveiling the chips as early as September. In reality, as to when they might actually go on sale, it could be October, or indeed any of the closing months of 2020.

With mass production about to start – possibly – the chips could certainly come sooner rather than later, although even if the lines are cranked up, AMD may not necessarily feel a whole lot of pressure to rush Ryzen 4000 out the door (or at least not the entire range, as some other rumor mongers seem to believe that only the high-end CPUs might arrive initially).

After all, existing Ryzen 3000 processors are plenty competitive compared to Intel’s latest Comet Lake products, and indeed we have refreshed Ryzen 3000 ‘XT’ models due to debut very shortly.

With Intel’s Rocket Lake next-gen CPUs still some way off, and potentially launching in Q1 or Q2 of 2021 – and still built on 14nm (albeit with a new architecture) – AMD seems to be very much in the driving seat, and sales of desktop products clearly reflect this.

Via Wccftech