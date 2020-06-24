Amazon SG's camera sale offers big discounts on Canon, Fujifilm and more

Cameras can be an expensive investment, but if you shop at the right time, you can pick up an excellent deal and go a little easier on your wallet. Like shopping right now.

Amazon has slashed the price on a range of cameras, including DSLRs, mirrorless marvels and compact systems. But it’s not just cameras that are discounted during this sale – you can even save on accessories, with up to 50% off on some items.

So, whether you’re after the Canon EOS R flagship or and the superb Fujifilm X-T3, there’s a packet to be saved right now.

While you can shop the entire sale at Amazon, we’ve saved you the hassle and handpicked some of the best camera offers below. Please note that stock is limited on many of the items at the time of writing. It’s not unusual for Amazon to restock sale items however, so if something you like has sold out, do check back before the sale ends on July 4.

Canon EOS R (body only) | SG$2,105 (RRP SG$3,399; save SG$1,294) Canon’s first full-frame mirrorless camera is a capable shooter, especially if it’s stills you want, rather than video. The image quality is excellent thanks to its full-frame 30.3MP sensor, while video can be shot in 4K at up to 30p – though the downside here is that it will be cropped. There’s a massive SG$1,294 to be saved on this snapper, leaving plenty of spare cash to put towards an RF mount lens. The good news is that you can even use any existing EF mount lens you might already own, as long you get yourself a lens adapter. Just head to Amazon and buy before July 4.View Deal

Fujifilm X-T3 (body only) | SG$1,954.15 (RRP SG$2,299; save SG$344.85) The Fujifilm X-T4 might be the new kid on the block, but the X-T3 that came before it isn’t to be dismissed. It comes sporting Fujifilm’s fantastic X-Trans CMOS sensor for detailed shots, and a super fast autofocus system that’ll track subjects moving across the frame. Available in silver from Amazon with a 15% discount, just get in before July 4.View Deal

Canon EOS RP (body only) | SG$1,499 (RRP SG$1,999; save SG$500) This full-frame mirrorless manages to fit a capable feature set into a compact build. You’ll find a 26.2MP CMOS sensor, excellent autofocus performance and a very responsive touchscreen. And while it's already the most affordable full-frame mirrorless camera available today, there’s now SG$500 to be saved on the body. Interested? Be sure to pick it up from Amazon before the offer ends on July 4.View Deal

Canon EOS M6 Mark II + EF-M 18-150mm lens kit | SG$1,365 (RRP SG$1,838; save SG$473) While we won’t be able to travel overseas for a while, you might be dreaming of a new snapper to take on the road. Canon’s EOS M6 Mark II makes a compelling argument to be your new travel companion – it’s small and light, without compromising on features. You’ll find a super-high 32.5MP CMOS sensor, 14fps shooting and uncropped 4K video recording. And you can use it with a viewfinder or without. Now discounted on Amazon with an 18-150mm lens kit bundled in – score it before July 4.View Deal