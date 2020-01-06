Acer’s latest Predator gaming monitors include a gargantuan 55-inch OLED unit

CES 2020 may only be hours away at this point, but Acer seemingly can't even wait that long, and has just released details of a trio of new Predator gaming monitors that the computer maker will have on show. The large-and-in-charge range is headlined by the 32-inch/144Hz pro-oriented Predator X32, which is joined by a curved 37.5-inch Predator X38 and a mammoth 55-inch Predator CG552K OLED gaming display.

The Predator X32 boasts Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certification for tear-free refresh rates up to 144Hz, and has packs Vesa's highest DisplayHDR 1400 accreditation, meaning it can display HDR images with a staggering 1,400 nits of brightness. The IPS mini-LED powered panel features 1,152 local dimming zones, allowing it to display blacks at near OLED levels, and sports a maximum UHD resolution of 3,840 x 2,160.

Meanwhile, Acer's ultra-wide Predator X38 offers a 3,840 x 1,600 resolution on a curved 37.5-inch IPS panel that's Vesa DisplayHDR 400 certified for 400 nits of brightness. With overclocking, the X38 is able to achieve a 175Hz refresh rate, taking full advantage of its Nvidia G-Sync processor and 1ms response time.

Image 1 of 3 Acer's Predator X38 gaming monitor (Image credit: Acer)

Image 2 of 3 Acer's Predator X32 gaming monitor (Image credit: Acer) Image 3 of 3 Acer's Predator CG552K gaming monitor (Image credit: Acer)

If those two monitors don't sound big enough for you, then Acer's gigantic Predator CG552K might be more your style. Featuring a 55-inch 4K OLED display, this leviathan is Adaptive Sync compatible, with a lightning fast 0.5ms response time and 120Hz refresh rate.

Of course, Acer's new trio of gaming monitors certainly won't be cheap: the Predator X32 will arrive in North America in Q2 2020 at a price of $3,599 (€3,299, or around £2,750 / AU$5,177), the Predator X38 will launch in the US this April at $2,399 (€2,199, around £1,833 / AU$3,451), and the Predator CG552K will arrive in the States in Q3 2020 at $2,999 (€2,699, around £2,292 / AU$4,314).