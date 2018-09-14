9 things you need to know about the Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080

Earlier this month Nvidia announced an impressive lineup of new Turing-based GeForce graphics cards in the form of the RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080 and RTX 2070. While we got some specs and even gaming time with the RTX 2080 Ti, there's still plenty we didn't know about these next-gen graphics cards – that is until now.

Nvidia is finally allowing us to tell you almost everything behind its new architecture from how Tensor and RTX Cores fit next to CUDA cores, new shading methodologies, a new version of super-sampling and the new NV Link connector to SLI multiple graphics cards together.

We're not going into the full breadth of what Turing means, you can visit our sister site Tom's Hardware for that information. Instead we're only going to focus on the 9 most important things that will change the game for you.