How to download music from SoundCloud

SoundCloud is one of the world's biggest music streaming sites, but if you've found a track that you particularly like, downloading it isn't always straightforward.

If the artist has chosen to make the track available to download, you'll normally see a 'Free download' link just above the comment box.

However, there are restrictions, and tracks can only be downloaded a certain number of times depending on the artist's membership level. Free users have a download limit of 100 downloads per track, Pro users have 1,000, and Pro Unlimited users have unlimited downloads available for their tracks. Therefore, even if they want to make their work available, it won't be possible if they've hit that ceiling.

Before you download music from SoundCloud, bear in mind that many artists use the platform to monetize their work, and rely on it for a portion of their income. Only download tracks from SoundCloud if the artist is happy for you to do so, and never redistribute downloaded tracks without permission.

(Image credit: LemRoid Inc)

Download music from SoundCloud

One of the best free SoundCloud downloaders is KlickAud. This online tool allows you to download music in MP3 format, and is updated frequently with new features and fixes. If it's experiencing any temporary downtime, there's also a mirror available as a backup.

Using KickAud is very straightforward, and the downloaded track will include album art, which will appear in your media player. Here's how to do it:

Copy the URL of your chosen track from SoundCloud. Paste it into the URL box on KickAud. Click 'Download' and wait a few seconds for it to process. Click 'Download the Song'.

(Image credit: Anvsoft Inc)

Convert the track to a different format

MP3 is a versatile format, but if it's not right for your needs, you can easily convert your downloaded tracks to a different file type using Any Video Converter Free. Despite its name, this free software handles audio files just as well as videos, and supports just about every mainstream file type. Here's how: