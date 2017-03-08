How to create 8-bit music

Chiptune music is iconic, and it’s not going away. Even decades after the system left the market, C64 tunes - made with the computer’s character-filled, awesome sounding SID chip - are highly revered.

But the SID isn’t even half of it; we have the Yamaha YM2151 chip to thank for the amazing sound of Sega’s 80s and 90s arcade games, and the NES’ simple 5-channel audio unit, properly mastered by composers like Nintendo’s Koji Kondo, is responsible for some of the most striking digital music ever created.

From 8-bit to Chiptune: the music that changed gaming forever

Making your own chiptune isn’t exactly straightforward, but at least we have the ideal tool at our disposal: Deflemask.

It’s a music tracker, similar to classic apps like ImpulseTracker, which emulates a host of classic sound chips (Sega Genesis/Megadrive, both versions of the C64 SID, the aforementioned YM2151, Sega Master System, NES, Game Boy and PC Engine) and offers up all the tools you need to make something awesome that, in theory, should even play back on real hardware.