How to use PS4 Remote Play

The Sony Xperia Z5 and Xperia Z5 Compact have just launched in the US – with the rest of the World lucky enough to have had their hands on Sony's latest flagship smartphones for a while now – and one of the headline features of the devices is Remote Play, which lets you stream games from your PlayStation 4 to your handset.

The Remote Play feature is also available on older Xperia handsets, as well as Sony's range of Xperia tablets. There are also (completely) unofficial apps that bring some of the Remote Play functionality to non-Sony smartphones.

Remote Play is a brilliant feature for playing games when your main TV is being used by someone else, and it works really well. If you've just got a new Xperia Z5 and you have a PlayStation 4, then follow our guide to setting up Remote Play.