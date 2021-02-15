Apple Music Replay: how to relive your favorite songs from the year so far

Don your best headphones: Apple Music Replay is back for 2021, letting you relive your favorite songs of the year with a playlist that's updated every Sunday.

The playlist ranks the tracks you've been listening to so far this year from one to 100, with your most frequently streamed songs at the top of the list.

By the end of the year, you should have a pretty comprehensive time capsule of the songs that soundtracked your year. Unlike Spotify Wrapped though, you get to check in to your personalized playlist every week, so you can see how your year is shaping up in real time.

How to get Apple Music Replay

You'll need be a subscriber to Apple Music to find Replay, and it's available in the app and the web version of the music streaming service.

In the app and on the web, you should be able to find it at the bottom of the Listen Now tab. Though the web version does offer a little more information, including your most frequently played artists and albums, play counts, and hours listened, this data is currently reflecting 2020 streaming stats, according to MacRumors.

As of yet, Apple hasn't introduced a yearly round up like Spotify, where you can see all your listening data in once place with cutesy infographics and animations – and as such, Apple Music Replay doesn't have the same excitement surrounding it as Spotify Wrapped.

Still, being able to see your listening habits evolve over the year is an interesting prospect – and it gives you a chance to remedy your music choices if they're a little... um... questionable (not that we'd ever advocate changing your music tastes to appease the tastemakers of the world).