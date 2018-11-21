The best robot vacuum cleaner sales and deals for Black Friday 2018

This time of year is excellent for watching robot vacuum cleaner prices drop to their lowest points and we're here with our own hot offer hoover to find the finest deals for you.

Robot vacuums are brilliant things, most of the time. They take one of our most hated chores and handle it for us, and provided you don’t let them glide over dog poo they’re generally a joy to have. However, some robots are smarter than others: our cheap Vileda spends most of its time underneath the sofa, stuck and feeling sorry for itself. You should encounter no such issues with these five robot vacuum cleaners, all of which deliver decent performance for their price.

If you’re wondering why we haven’t included the Dyson 360 Eye, it’s because in the US Amazon currently lists it at $1,435 . Plus shipping. Now that sucks. The robot vacuum cleaner prices are much nicer though. Stock varies greatly across various countries, we've listed a selection of robot vacuum cleaner retailers at the end so you can browse even more models if nothing below takes your fancy.

iRobot Roomba 960

Reliable Roomba quality

Self charges

Won't get stuck

A robot vacuum round-up without Roombas would be like a soft rock retrospective without Hall & Oates. But while Roombas were the first robot vacuums to really excite people this isn’t a retro choice: the range has got smarter with every model and the 960 is very clever indeed. It delivers almost everything its 980 sibling does for less money. Its navigation is superb and you’ll rarely find it confused in a corner or stuck under a sofa. It self-charges and can detect significant dirt deposits, and all it really lacks is the 980’s more powerful motor and carpet cleaning.

Samsung Powerbot R7

Reliable

Adjustable suction

Auto-avoids obstacles

Samsung makes everything – until fairly recently it even had an artillery division – so it’s no surprise to see it bring its technology and home appliance divisions together to make robot vacuum cleaners. The Powerbot is exactly what you’d expect from Samsung: solid, well designed and reliable. It looks a little like somebody took a sledgehammer to Darth Vader’s helmet but it sounds much better than it looks thanks to adjustable suction controls. It uses basic room mapping to work out where it is, and it has an up-facing camera to help it avoid obstacles such as pets and children. It’s on the big side, though, so make sure it’ll fit under your furniture without getting stuck.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C

Quiet

Powerful

Doesn't get stuck

Eufy is the smart home division of Anker, and it’s released a dizzying array of smart products that often do a much better job for much less money than the bigger household names. The RoboVac range is no exception. The 30C is powerful with a boost function for particularly stubborn debris. Its comparatively big wheels overcome most simple obstacles such as carpet edges, it runs up to 100 minutes between charges and it doesn’t sound like a washing machine full of spanners. You can use the provided boundary strips to make no-go areas and it all hooks into the excellent Eufy app.

Ecovacs Deebot N79

It's very cheap

Works on carpets

It's basic

The Deebot N79 sits towards the lower end of the Ecovacs range, and that means it doesn’t have the intelligent navigation, carpet detection or mopping facilities of its more expensive stablemates. However, they’re significantly more expensive and operate in a much more competitive market where they’re facing off against the likes of Roomba. This Ecovacs model is cheap and cheerful, although like all randomly navigating robot vacuums you shouldn’t watch it work or it’ll drive you to despair as it keeps driving past obvious (to you) parts of floor. It'll get there eventually though. It’s a fairly basic device but it does have some features you don’t always find at this price: it can cope with carpets and it works with Alexa via its own dedicated smartphone app.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum

Massive discount

Good performance

Reduced prices

Prices have dropped nicely on the Shark ION from its original $379 RRP to much more wallet-friendly prices. Unlike the pricier robot vacuum cleaners, the Shark navigates randomly, but its low profile means it can get under furniture that frustrates some bulkier rivals. If you wish you can use the supplied magnetic boundary tape to make no-go areas. It’s very simple and the app is nice, but the original RRP was hopelessly optimistic. But you can get much better deals nowadays. Note: Not available in the UK.

More robot vacuum cleaner sales

Ok, still looking for a decent robot vacuum cleaner deal? Well we've roundup up loads of other models in this comparison chart below if you fancy checking out some more prices. After the comparison chart we've linked to a number of stores' robotic vacuum cleaner sales pages if you'd like to browse even more options.