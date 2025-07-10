Yahaha! This Legend of Zelda Lego set deal makes the best set I've built in years almost £50 cheaper for Prime Day
Dodongo dislikes smoke, but he'd love this fantastic Prime Day deal
As an ex-Lego retail worker, I'm always excited for an excuse to wax lyrical about my favorite sets; I'm also a huge Legend of Zelda fan, so imagine my excitement when this Amazon Prime Day deal popped up on my radar. Right now, you can slash 18% off the retail price of Lego's Great Deku Tree lego set, now £212.40 (was £259.99) at Amazon.
Amazon Prime Day is great for Lego deals, although this year has been a little slow going. This record-low price on a relatively new Lego set is a real treat, bringing the price down by almost £50. I wonder if they accept Rupees?
Record low! In the vast, deep forest of Hyrule lies the Great Deku Tree, but now it can also reside on a display unit near you thanks to this 2500-piece Lego set. It comes with three Link minifigures (both child and adult Link from Ocarina of Time as well as Breath of the Wild Link) in addition to Breath of the Wild Zelda. You might think that strange, but that's because this clever kit is actually a 2-in-1 set which can be rebuilt to resemble the Deku tree in both games.
So, why do I love this set so much? For one thing, the fact it's a 2-in-1 doubles the time spent building, and gives you an excuse to come back to the set over and again. Really, though, it's the intricacy and level of detail in the set that makes my heart soar as a series fan. If only they'd found a way to incorporate Majora's Mask, I'd be dealing with the set of my dreams.
The inclusion of Link's treehouse home is a lovely touch, and it's really fun to see how iconic staples from the game series including Link's arsenal of tools and weapons are rendered in Lego form.
Lowest price: Say "Hello there" to an excellent Prime Day deal. This behemoth of a Lego set is a delight to build, and with £185 sliced off its original price tag, it's almost a no-brainer. While it's still expensive, this 7,541-piece set is sure to surprise and delight the Jedi (or Sith) in your life.
