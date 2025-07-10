As an ex-Lego retail worker, I'm always excited for an excuse to wax lyrical about my favorite sets; I'm also a huge Legend of Zelda fan, so imagine my excitement when this Amazon Prime Day deal popped up on my radar. Right now, you can slash 18% off the retail price of Lego's Great Deku Tree lego set, now £212.40 (was £259.99) at Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day is great for Lego deals, although this year has been a little slow going. This record-low price on a relatively new Lego set is a real treat, bringing the price down by almost £50. I wonder if they accept Rupees?

Save 18% Lego Great Deku Tree: was £259.99 now £212.40 at Amazon Record low! In the vast, deep forest of Hyrule lies the Great Deku Tree, but now it can also reside on a display unit near you thanks to this 2500-piece Lego set. It comes with three Link minifigures (both child and adult Link from Ocarina of Time as well as Breath of the Wild Link) in addition to Breath of the Wild Zelda. You might think that strange, but that's because this clever kit is actually a 2-in-1 set which can be rebuilt to resemble the Deku tree in both games.

So, why do I love this set so much? For one thing, the fact it's a 2-in-1 doubles the time spent building, and gives you an excuse to come back to the set over and again. Really, though, it's the intricacy and level of detail in the set that makes my heart soar as a series fan. If only they'd found a way to incorporate Majora's Mask, I'd be dealing with the set of my dreams.

The inclusion of Link's treehouse home is a lovely touch, and it's really fun to see how iconic staples from the game series including Link's arsenal of tools and weapons are rendered in Lego form.

