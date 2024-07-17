With a $54 Prime Day discount, now’s the time to give this highly-rated blender a shot
Now a fab 42% off, this personal-sized blender is crushing it
Blenders come in all shapes and sizes, and the Nutribullet Pro+ 1200 personal blender shows that size doesn’t always matter, especially when it comes to whipping up a delicious smoothie.
We already considered this personal blender to be good value for money, thanks to its extra power over similar models and the versatility of the pulse function. But with this sizable $54 discount thrown into the mix too, there’s a tasty saving to be made as you can now purchase the Nutribullet Pro+ 1200 blender at Amazon for $75.99 (was $129.99).
If you’re eager for more discounts, we’re keeping track of a variety of deals from TVs to smart devices in our round-up of the best Amazon Prime Day deals.
Thanks to the 42% discount, this is a fantastic deal if you’ve been considering purchasing a personal blender. At $75.99, this is the cheapest we’ve seen the Pro+ 1200 available for since it was last reduced to this price back in the winter.
If you’d like to keep an eye on Nutribullet deals outside of the Prime Day sales, we regularly keep tabs on the best cheap Nutribullet deals all year round.
Today's best Nutribullet Pro+ 1200 deal
Nutribullet Pro+ 1200: was $129.99 now $75.99 at Amazon
We were already fans of this impressive little blender, awarding it four stars out of five in our review due to it's powerful performance and build quality. Now with a generous price reduction of $54, we consider this to be a fantastic deal that's not to be missed.
We were really impressed with the performance and accessories in our Nutribullet Pro+ 1200 blender review. It was able to create the smoothest of smoothies, and thanks to the pulse function was also capable of serving up a hummus recipe that had a satisfyingly textured finish.
The feature that sets this blender apart from similar personal-size Nutribullet models is the powerful 1200W motor, which enables it to crush ice, which is often too much for lower-powered alternatives. As part of the set, you get two cups, a 24oz and a 32oz, with a useful to-go lid for each.
Hopefully, you’re sold on this delectable deal, but if this blender is not quite right for you, we have a whole selection of alternatives in our best blender buying guide.
