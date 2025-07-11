This Nespresso Prime day bundle is perfect for first-time baristas – but you only have a few hours left before it's gone
Get the whole kit for less than £100
We've had our ears to the ground since Monday, scouting for the best Amazon Prime Day deals, but now is the time to act fast if you haven't shopped this year's huge retail event yet, as it ends in a few hours. You can save loads on the best Nespresso machines right now, but it's this Vertuo Pop bundle deal that has us excited.
Our 5-star entry-level coffee pod machine is now cheaper than ever, which you can grab for a record-low price of £94.05 in the last remaining hours of Amazon Prime Day - but that's not all that's great about this deal.
As well as a brand new coffee machine, Amazon is also throwing in a milk frother, two mugs, two metal spoons, and 20 coffee pods to get you started on your journey into the world of Nespresso machines. This saves you the hassle of having to buy all the extras separately, but this deal will definitely sell out if you don't act fast.
Amazon Prime Day deal: product name (UK)
Record-low price: For those of you who are new to the Nespresso game, this bundle deal is the perfect chance for you to become the barista you've always dreamed of. With a huge 53% saving, you'll get a basic Nespresso Vertuo Pop with an accompanying milk frother, as well as two mugs, two spoons, and 20 coffee pods to get you started.
This is one for the coffee machine newbies out there who need a simple model to ease them in, but one that doesn't sacrifice taste and instead produces delicious single-serve coffee. The Vertuo Pop is also one of our top picks if you're sticking to a budget, so with the added bonus of the milk frother and coffee accessories, you're really getting your money's worth here.
Not only is it easy to set up and use, but the Vertuo Pop is fast-acting and will have your coffee made and ready in no longer than 30 seconds, making it one of our top recommendations for a convenient coffee machine.
