These 9 Lego Boxing Day offers are too good to miss - and they won't last for long

If you haven't looked at this year's post-Christmas sales just yet, don't panic: there are still some fantastic Lego Boxing Day sales still available online now. For all you Lego fanatics out there, now is the ideal time to bulk up your collection, especially if there's a Lego set out there that you were hoping to find under the tree, but didn't receive.

The best thing about Lego's Boxing Day deals is that there is something for everyone no matter your age or area of Lego interest. This year, we are seeing reductions on Lego's Mario range with fantastic offers for collectors as well as young kids who would prefer a more playful and interactive sets. With Lego Disney, you can snag some great finds on larger building sets including The Little mermaid clamshell and Lego's 100 Years of Disney Animation display set.

Lego's online store is full of deals right now, so I'd recommend heading there first. Alternatively, Amazon is always a reliable retailer for discounted Lego sets.

Best Lego Boxing Day deals

Lego 100 Years of Disney Animation Icons: was £49.99 now £34.99 at Lego

At just £2 over its lowest price ever, Disney's 100 Year commemorative set is a great display piece for any Disney fan. With this set, you can build up to 72 different characters from Disney's animated feature films and display 12 at a time with its frame and hanger elements.

Lego The Mighty Bowser: was £299.99 now £183.99 at Lego

The Mighty Bowser set is a popular one among Lego fans that is still at a great offer in the days following Boxing Day. For 2,807 pieces it's a great statement set with intricate details and a display stand to make it stand out even more.

Lego Captain America’s Shield: was £179.99 now £125.99 at Lego

Captain America's shield is a symbol of the Marvel franchise and its popularity, so now is a great time to pick up a set. Its generous 30% offer makes this collectible set an unmissable find in this year's Boxing Day sales.

Lego Ford Mustang: was £149.99 now £104.99 at Lego

Lego's Ford Mustang replica is a customizable building set with unique features from its opening bonnet, boot, and accessible interior. This last chance 30% offer won't last much longer, so act fast to add this iconic 1960s car to your collection.

Lego The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell: was £139.99 now £111.99 at Lego

Disney's latest live action princess feature has received a fantastic Lego makeover. Including 5 minifigures and a total of 1,808 pieces, the Lego Clamshell is another hard to find statement piece with a great 20% discount on Lego's online store.



Lego Harry Potter Dumbledore’s Office: was £79.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

The Harry Potter range is always full of great deals and this Boxing Day is no exception. Dumbledore's Office is 25% off at Amazon and is a fun interactive set for kids, including 6 minifigures and props from the films.

Lego Star Wars Chewbacca Set: was £179.99 now £124.99 at Amazon

Record-low price: For a collectible item, you can't go wrong with this 31% offer in Amazon's Boxing Day sales. This detailed Lego Star Wars piece celebrates 40 years of the much-loved film franchise, giving everyone's favourite Wookiee his time in the spotlight .

Lego Super Mario Fliprus Snow Adventure Expansion Set: was £59.99 now £41.73 at Amazon

A smaller set that will make your kids' Lego Mario collection more lively and vibrant. Coming with 4 buildable toy characters, Lego Mario is interactive and perfect for young ones who like to get the most of out their playing sets.

Lego Marvel Black Panther: was £299.99 now £179.99 at Lego

Another popular set from Lego's Marvel range makes a comeback in this year's Boxing Day sales. This collectible, buildable model features the head with mask, chest, and hands with jointed detachable fingers, and comes with both a sturdy base and a plaque.

