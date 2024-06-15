There's a massive weekend sale at Best Buy: here are the 15 best deals worth buying

The weekend has finally arrived, and with it, so has a Best Buy sale with massive price cuts on TVs, Apple devices, laptops, headphones, and smart home devices. I've gone through Best Buy's weekend sale and hand-picked the 15 best deals that are worth buying.



Best Buy's weekend sale is filled with record-low prices on some of this year's best-selling tech gadgets from brands like LG, Apple, Sony, HP, and Samsung. The deals I've listed below are all worth buying because of the fantastic value that you typically don't find outside of holiday sales. Some highlights include this HP Chromebook 15 on sale for just $229, a rare $200 discount on LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV, and Apple's powerful iPad Air 5 on sale for $399.



Shop more of the top deals below, and keep in mind that Best Buy's weekend sale ends tomorrow at Midnight, and we don't know when the retailer will bring back today's impressive offers.

Best Buy weekend sale: 15 deals worth buying

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Ring Video Doorbell on sale for just $59.99, which is the same record-low we saw during Prime Day. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79.99 at Best Buy

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Best Buy's has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for $79.99. That's just $10 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's Bluetooth earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: was $129.99 now $99 at Best Buy

Just in time for the summer heat, Best Buy has the best-selling Google Nest Thermostat, which is on sale for $99 at Best Buy. The learning thermostat can program itself and automatically turns itself down when you're away to avoid heating or cooling an empty home.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229.99 now $159.99 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are small and comfortable, the two-way speaker design provides impressive and detailed 24-bit audio, and the ANC is seriously good for this level – and they earned 4.5 stars in our review. Today's deal from Best Buy brings the price down to $169.99.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 at Best Buy

Always a holiday best-seller, Best Buy has the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $189.99 - $10 more than the lowest-ever price. Compared to the AirPods 2 and 3, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Acer Chromebook 315: was $199 now $179 at Best Buy

This Acer Chromebook 315 is a basic device, but it's ridiculously cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. Thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, it also boasts full-day battery life, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have under $200 to spend and need a cheap laptop, then you won't find a better option right now.

HP Chromebook 15: was $399 now $229 at Best Buy

Best Buy's cheapest laptop deal is this HP Chromebook 15 for just $229. It's still relatively basic but offers a surprising amount of power for the price, especially with the inclusion of 8GB of RAM to boost performance. Those who need an inexpensive but capable laptop for schoolwork or light everyday use with a reasonable 8-hour battery life will find a lot to like here. Plus, there's 64GB of storage and a decent-sized 15.6-inch display.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are ranked among the best headphones in the world for most people, and Best Buy has discounted the price down to $249.99. For this price, nothing gives you such rich sound, great noise cancellation, and smart features – all in a lightweight and comfortable package, as our Sony WH-1000XM4 review tells you.

Apple iPad Air 5 (2022): was $599 now $399 at Best Buy

The Apple iPad Air 5 is $200 cheaper than its list price, the best price we've ever seen. Its 10.9-inch liquid retina display with 265 GB of storage is not only great to look at but also has enough storage to handle all your favorite apps. Even though the M1 chip is a few years old, it still has an impressive amount of power - perfect for those who want a powerful portable device.

Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's 43-inch The Frame TV is on sale for $799.99 - a fantastic price. The gorgeous display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

LG C4 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy

LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV is getting a rare $200 discount, bringing the price down to a new record-low of $1,399.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly-rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

TCL 55-inch S5 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV (2024): was $329.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the all-new TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV at an incredible price of $279.99. The TCL S5 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR Pro+, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $300, which is a fantastic deal.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $479.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's best-selling 65-inch TU690T series is down to a record low of $399.99 at Best Buy. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 65-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and HDR support.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

If you really want to impress Dad, Best Buy has the best-selling 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $1,600, which is fantastic value for a premium OLED display.