The best earbuds of 2023 are on sale and frankly, if a better gift exists I've yet to see it

Now then: you've got your perfectly acceptable, note-worthy festive deals. And then you've got this deal on the best noise-canceling earbuds of 2023 – please do skim-read my considered thoughts on why these Technics earbuds are better than anything Bose, Sony, Apple or JBL released in 2023, should you need further convincing.

The point is that right now, you can get a pair Technics' flagship EAH-AZ80 true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, excellent in-app perks, great comfort, solid battery life, triple multipoint device connectivity and stunning sound quality for $252.99 rather than $299.99 – a saving of $47 (or 16%) on their May 2023 launch price.

OK? Now you know. Go ahead and check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK, for even more great holiday and Christmas gift ideas. But you have to admit, it's a serious saving on a stone cold banger of a product.

Today's best Technics EAH-AZ80 earbuds deal

Technics EAH-AZ80: was $299.99 now $252.99 at Amazon

What's the most-asked question I get when I tell people I'm a senior audio writer at TechRadar? Easy: what are the best new earbuds with noise cancelling? And the answer is: you're looking at 'em. They're currently the only earbuds to offer multipoint connectivity to three devices, but that's just for starters (see our Technics EAH-AZ80 review for further details).

The discount isn't quite as low as we've ever seen – they briefly dropped $30 less than this over Black Friday – but these are the big cheese; the top dog of 2023! Any discount is welcome – and if you're buying a gift for the audiophile in your life, they come highly recommended.

Again, our Technics EAH-AZ80 review is the place to go for the full scoop.

In a nutshell though: the careful ergonomic shape, premium milled aluminium touch surface and compact case will make them smile. But it's the detailed, natural and neutral sound that'll make them grin from ear to ear this holiday season.

My honest advice as TR's audio specialist is this: any discount on a winning product is a winning saving. The EAH-AZ80 is a proposition I wholeheartedly recommend at full price. These earbuds will not disappoint.

I've got other suggestions too, of course. If you're looking for more a budget-friendly earbuds gift, the Tone Free FP9 are down to just $70 (from $200) and are a great shout for the frequent flyer on your gift list – but be quick because the deal ends today (December 6).

Considering a turntable for the fledgling vinyl collector in your family? Here are the three I recommend this year.

Prefer over-ears? I've got you: the Sony WH-1000XM5 are still at their lowest-seen Black Friday price. I hope all of this helps. Make sure you treat yourself too, after all this… I'm telling you, you deserve it.

