The 15 best Prime Day deals under $30 actually worth buying

Who doesn't want to snag a cheap gadget during Prime Day? Day two of Amazon's October Prime Day sale has arrived, and with it, a slew of deals on tech gadgets, kitchen appliances, beauty items, smart home devices, and more. There are thousands of bargains available, and that's where I come in.

As a shopping expert, I've gone through today's Amazon Prime Day sale and weeded out the bad offers from the good to bring you the 15 best Prime Day deals under $30.

Some of the best deals we've listed include discounts on Amazon's own devices, and the prices are the best we've seen. That means you can score incredibly useful, high-tech smart home gadgets for cheap, like the all-new Echo Pop smart speaker on sale for $17.99, the best-selling 4K Fire TV marked down to $22.99, and the Blink Mini security camera for just $19.99.

Other highlights include the viral Laneige lip mask on sale for $16.80, the handy Chamberlain smart garage control marked down to $18.99, and the highly rated Fullstar vegetable chopper on sale for $23.95.

See more of the best cheap Prime Day deals below, and keep in mind that all offers end tonight at Midnight (Pacific Time), and you must be an Amazon Prime Day member to shop today's sale.

The 15 best Prime Day deals under $30

Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics: was $13 now $9.57 at Amazon

The Might Patch pimple patches are miracle workers if you're dealing with a stubborn pimple, and this Prime Day deal brings the price down to just $9.57. With over 125,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the pimple patch is a hydrocolloid sticker that improves your pimple overnight without the popping.

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon

Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews, the smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice. Today's deal matches the record-low we saw at last year's Black Friday sale.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: was $24 now $16.80 at Amazon

The viral Laneige lip sleeping mask was a break-out best-seller at this year's July Prime Day sale, and Amazon has brought it back for just $16.80 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The berry-flavored mask contains antioxidants and vitamin C for long-lasting moisture, allowing you to achieve butter-soft and smooth lips overnight.

Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to fill a larger room with sound, Amazon also has the best-selling Echo Dot on sale for a new record-low price of $22.99 - a massive 54% discount and beating last year's Black Friday deal. Amazon's latest model Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was $29.98 now $18.99 at Amazon

Another best-seller during holiday sales is the handy Chamberlain smart garage control allows you to open and close your garage from anywhere, and the best part? It's on sale for just $16.98. You can also set a schedule to make sure your garage is always closed at night and receive notifications anytime your garage door is opened or closed.

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set: was $49.99 now $13.50 at Amazon

Treat yourself to a new set of bed sheets with this fantastic Prime Day deal that brings the queen-size sheets down to just $13.50. The super soft sheets are available in several different color choices and include fitted and flat sheets and pillowcases with deep pockets. With over 134,000 positive reviews and an incredible price - this Prime Day deal is a no-brainer for those looking for new sheets.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is another best-seller at holiday sales like Prime Day, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for just $19.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $22.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. There is a slightly upgraded newer version available but it costs twice as much and effectively does exactly the same job so we suggest snagging this for all your streaming needs.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $23.95 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 60,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $23.95 for Prime Day, which is the lowest price we've seen all year. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer: was $69.99 now $27.91 at Amazon

Always a hot item during holiday sales events, Amazon has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for a record-low price of $27.91 - just $3 shy of the record-low price. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Looking for a cheaper alternative to the best-selling Ring Doorbell? Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the Blink Video Doorbell on sale for just $29.99 - beating the Black Friday record-low by $5. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

All-new Ring Indoor Cam: was $59.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

This early Prime Day deal has the latest Ring Indoor cam on sale for just $29.99. For that price, you're getting an Alexa-enabled security camera that features color night vision in 1080p HD video, two-way talk, and real-time alerts sent to your phone when motion is detected.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Crest 3D teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's Prime Day deal brings the price down to a record low of just $29.99. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips, so you can have a whiter smile in no time.

