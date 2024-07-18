Prime Day is over but I'd buy these 15 deals that are still available at Amazon UK

Amazon Prime Day has come to a close and the thrill of the annual mega-sale is past us for another year as the retailer returns to normal. But if you missed out on this week's sale or want to pop your head back in for one last look through the digital aisles then I've gathered up 15 of the best deals still available on Amazon.

• See all of today's best deals at Amazon

Best of all, you don't even need to be an Amazon Prime member to access these current offers – they're open to all.

Some of the highlights I'd fully recommend worth checking out include the Fitbit Charge 6 for £109 (was £139.99), this hugely popular and highly-rated Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine for £69 (was £150), and the incredible value Motorola G84 for £179 (was £249.99) for those after a cheap Android phone.

You can check out the rest of my top picks below. And be sure to stick with TechRadar over the coming months as we continue to bring you all the best tech offers from around the web in the run-up to this year's Black Friday. It'll be here sooner than you think.

Amazon Prime Day - the best deals still available

Fitbit Charge 6: was £159.95 now £109 at Amazon

The latest release in Fitbit's range of dedicated fitness trackers dropped to its cheapest price yet for Amazon Prime Day – and that record-breaking deal is still available today. It's a decent £60 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.

Motorola G84 (5G): was £249.99 now £179 at Amazon

We thought that the manufacturer was punching above its weight with this handset according to our Motorola G84 review. Already known as the champion of cheap Android phones, the G84 is an above-average handset with impressive performance for the price, fantastic battery life, modern features and a slick design. One to get if you need a surprisingly capable and affordable Android phone at a budget price.

Oral-B iO4: was £270 now £99.99 at Amazon

This Oral-B iO4 model sits between the reasonably-priced and eye-wateringly expensive electric toothbrushes from the manufacturer, making it a difficult one to easily recommend. Most of us will be happy with the cheaper Pro 3 as it works fine and has all the useful safety features you need, while enthusiasts will appreciate the more advanced smart features in the pricier iO8. This one offers an OK middle-ground, with some basic brush tracking in a connected app to help you improve and refine your teeth-cleaning habits.

Renpho Massage Gun: was £49.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

I bought this massage gun myself and found it to be excellent value for money, so I definitely recommend it at this record-low price. It's easy to use, quiet, has four attachments to target different muscles and has six speed settings to suit your preferred pressure. The detachable handle is a nice addition, too, so you can easily reach your back.

Nespresso Vertuo Next: was £169.99 now £69 at Amazon

One of the world's best coffee machines is currently on sale following Prime Day so you can enjoy mess-free, barista-style coffee from the comfort of your own home. Today's offer is a return to a record-low price so this is definitely a deal to take advantage of if you're in the mood for a new brew maker and aren't an Amazon Prime member as this offer is available to all.

Vax Blade 4: was £369.99 now £219 at Amazon

The Vax Blade 4 is an older vacuum now but it's still a great appliance and this offer is such great value for money. As well as the vacuum, you get two batteries that give you up to 90 minutes of run time, a stretch hose and a motorised pet tool. We're fans of the device, too, giving it four stars in our Vax Blade 4 review for its powerful suction, flexible uses and generous extras.

Cambridge Audio Melomania M100: was £169 now £139 at Amazon

In the UK, these talented earbuds are now £30 off, which means 18% of the RRP stays with you. Our audio editor wants to impress upon you that a) this is the first discount we've seen on the new 2024 earbuds and b) she personally reviewed them extremely well – so feel free to check out her glowing Cambridge Audio Melomania M100 review. For sound quality and noise cancellation, they're a stone-cold bargain at this all-new lowest-ever price.

Dell Inspiron 15: was £399 now £299.99 at Dell

This is easily the best 'cheap' laptop in the current Amazon sale. This Inspiron 15 features a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD – a very respectable set of specs for the price. Sure, this machine won't win any awards for performance but these components are more than enough to run the vast majority of Windows applications well. Overall, this Inspiron 15 offers more than enough to cover the basics and all of your everyday needs.

Apple iPhone 15: was £799 now £699 at Amazon

You can currently get £100 off an unlocked iPhone 15 at Amazon, which is a great deal considering that this is the latest flagship device from Apple. It's worth noting, though, that the iPhone 15 has actually been at this price for a few months now, so this isn't exactly a 'new' deal.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was £299 now £219 at Amazon

Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are back down to their lowest-seen price yet at Amazon in the UK. The star is Bose's all-new proprietary Immersive Audio feature (for several head-tracked spatial audio profiles) and Snapdragon Sound certification. In short, these are the most advanced noise-cancelling Bose earbuds you can buy, now back down to their lowest-ever price – but we don't know how long they'll last!

Amazon Music Unlimited: free for five months

This limited-time offer for music lovers will give you access to millions upon millions of songs – many in ultra-high-quality audio – for five months at no charge. You'll also get completely ad-free streaming, unlimited skips, and full Alexa device support. If you've been curious about this service, or want to try an alternative to Spotify then now's a fantastic time to check it out. Note, however, that this offer is open to new users only.

Audible: three months free

Are you a fan of audiobooks? There's also a three-month free trial of Audible available to Amazon Prime members. This service includes thousands of audiobooks, podcasts and original stories to listen to on your devices. Plus, as a member, you get additional perks such as a credit each month that lets you download and keep an audiobook.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was £669.99 now £479 at Amazon

Amazon's latest set of deals includes Apple's 5th-generation iPad Air on sale for £479, which is the best-ever price. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life. It's a great all-around tablet for everyday use, gaming and some creative tasks.

GoPro Hero 11 Black was £399 now £249 at Amazon

Given the similarities between the GoPro Hero 11 Black and its successor, the Hero 12 Black, it's safe to say that the former action camera is among the very best action cameras money can buy in 2023 – and it's available for a record-low price at Amazon right now, making it a contender for the best camera deal right now. The Hero 11 Black builds on the Hero 10 Black's already impressive foundations with a square 1/1.9in sensor (making it ideal for vertical videos), a HyperView digital lens, and a longer-lasting Enduro battery.