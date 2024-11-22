I've been tracking Black Friday deals for 8 years - here's everything worth buying right now

The best Black Friday deals live (Image credit: Future)

It's officially one week away from the big day itself but Black Friday deals are already widely available across many of the best retailers today. Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are just a few of the big names that have already launched early Black Friday sales and I'm rounding up all the best deals into one handy list right here with live updates for you.

Overall, these early Black Friday deals are impressive. Not only are we seeing record-low prices across the board, but some of our favorite models here at TechRadar are on sale with superb deals. I'm talking about the Samsung S90D OLED TV, the latest Dell XPS 13, the MacBook Air M3, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, among many others.

I've made sure to include all these record-low prices on products that we've tested and loved here at TechRadar. My list of recommended Black Friday deals is rapidly growing now, so I'll be posting live updates and deep-diving into my choices at the bottom of the page – as well as highlighting any new deals I add along the way. If you're in a rush, you'll find a quick overview of today's best Black Friday sales right at the top of the page.

Today's best Black Friday deals

My top 10 favorite Black Friday deals today

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon The 2024 MacBook Air is TechRadar's pick for the best overall Apple laptop and this is the first discount we've spotted on the new version with 16GB of RAM for improved performance. It also houses the super-powerful M3 processor, which is strong enough to support Apple Intelligence and the majority of advanced computing jobs you can throw at it, including video editing, photo editing, and coding. As part of the Air family, it measures only half an inch thick, with battery life that can reportedly last up to 18 hours. If you want a build with more storage, you can upgrade to the 512GB model for an extra $200.

Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy The Samsung S90D is the newest version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C so it carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. These include terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows and smooth gaming. This offer brings the 65-inch version of the display down to a new record-low price.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,419.99 now $499.99 at Samsung Samsung's Black Friday deal on the stunning Galaxy S24 Ultra has just got even better today. Previously, the carrier was offering $300 off this device upfront as well as a free storage upgrade but now it's been upped to $350 off. That's the lowest upfront price yet for the unlocked 512GB device so snap this one up before it's too late. Note that the exceptional trade-in rebate of up to $800 is also available today and that will also stack on top of the free storage upgrade if you would prefer to go down that route instead.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $899.99 at Dell Here it is, folks - the best deal yet on the latest Dell XPS 13. Complete with a brand-new Snapdragon X Elite chipset, this model is capable of not just exceptional day-to-day performance, but also battery life that's simply a cut-above what Windows laptops usually offer. Alongside superb specs, the latest XPS 13 also features a gorgeous lightweight design and a display that's perfect for both work and casual everyday use.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5 that are only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this during major sales such as Black Friday.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Ninja is one of the most popular air fryer manufacturers, and this is a new record-low price for one of its latest and easiest-to-use appliances. The 5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions allow for easy air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. The compact design means it'll comfortably fit on your countertop, too.

Major appliances: save up to $1,700 on refrigerators, ranges, washers, and more

Samsung's early Black Friday deals feature big discounts on major appliances, including up to $1,700 off Samsung's best-selling Bespoke refrigerators plus additional bundle savings. The sleek fridge can be designed to match your home decor with several colors and finishes to choose from. Samsung's appliance sale also offers discounts on washers and dryers, vacuums, ranges, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649.99 now $239.99 at Samsung The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the best Samsung smartwatch money can buy and right now it's got a superb early Black Friday promotion. Not only do you get a $160 upfront discount but you can get a further saving of up to $250 on top when you trade in an eligible wearable. With an extremely rugged design, superb AMOLED display, and powerful fitness features, the Watch Ultra is a particularly good choice for those with an active lifestyle.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC: was $2,799 now $1,999 at Dell You'll be hard-pressed to find a better high-end pre-built gaming PC deal over Black Friday than this heavily reduced Alienware Aurora R16 in the Dell Black Friday sale. At $600 off, you get a great deal here considering it includes an RTX 4080 Super graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and a Core i9 chipset. Granted, the chipset is a little older but it's still an amazing pairing with the RTX 4080 for high-end performance right out of the box.

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile

This isn't a new promotion but Mint Mobile's current deal on the Google Pixel 9 is easily my favorite prepaid option for Black Friday. Right now, the carrier is giving new customers a massive $400 price cut on this awesome flagship device as well as one full year of unlimited data for just $15/mo. That's the cheapest possible price you can get for the unlimited plan at Mint Mobile so I highly recommend checking this one out if you're looking for a cost-effective plan + phone combo.

Black Friday deals 2024: Apple

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $19 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is one of Apple's highly coveted gadgets, and it rarely gets discounted, which is why today's Black Friday deal from Amazon is so great. You can get Apple's location tracking device for just $19 - a new record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Walmart AirPods are always popular during Black Friday, and Walmart has Apple's cheapest AirPods, the AirPods 2, on sale for just $89. That's the best deal you can find right now, only $20 more than the record-low price. This offer is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $159 at Best Buy Limited time deal – ends 1am ET November 22 / 10pm PT November 21! This is $10 cheaper than AirPods Pro 2 have ever been before, but it's not staying around for long. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that literally points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, so are great for comfort. The previous lowest price was $169, so absolutely do not miss this deal – they're amazing value for this price.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399.99 now $329 at Amazon This might be Amazon's best Black Friday deal - Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 on sale for a new record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. I don't expect you'll find a better price on Black Friday, and this offer is in danger of being sold out.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy Apple's best-selling 10.2 iPad dropped to $199.99 during Prime Day, and Best Buy has brought this excellent deal back ahead of Black Friday. While the tablet is an older model, it still packs a 10.2-inch Retina display, and the A13 Bionic chip ensures excellent picture quality and superior performance. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $279 at Amazon Apple slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 (2022) to $349 earlier this year, but Amazon has now dropped that figure even further, to a record-low $279. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Apple iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $349.99 at Amazon Apple's previous-gen iPad mini is a fantastic all-rounder. Its powerful A15 Bionic chip delivers all the performance most people need, while the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is small enough to make the device beautifully portable. The mini's display has True Tone support, P3 wide color, and ultra-low reflectivity, so it looks great wherever you're using it. Today's Black Friday deal brings the price down to an all-time low.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (2024): was $599 now $499 at Amazon The new iPad Air is the closest thing you can get to an iPad Pro without having to pay upwards of $1,000, which is why we believe it's the best iPad for students in 2024. For over half the price of Apple's professional-grade iPad, you'll get a beautiful Liquid Retina display, a MacBook-level M2 chipset, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, and landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio. Amazon's $499 deal is a record-low price, though right now it's only available on the purple and blue variants.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Black Friday deals 2024: TVs

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon This is an amazing price on a mid-size display if you want to add a budget 4K TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $499.99 now $427.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a big-screen budget display ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has Samsung's 65-inch 4K smart TV for its lowest price. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $479.99 at Samsung Samsung's Black Friday sale has dropped this 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to an incredible price of just $629.99. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $599.99.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $649.99 - just $50 more than the record-low price we briefly saw last week. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $899 at Samsung Samsung’s top mini-LED TV for 2024 now starts at a record-low of just $899 today at Samsung. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports with up to 144Hz support, it’s also a great TV for gaming. Sure, it’s pricier than some other mini-LED options, but today's discounts at Samsung are as good as any we've seen so far.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $849.99 at Samsung Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Black Friday purchase, and the 55-inch model just dropped to a jaw-dropping price of $849.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This is a new record-low price that won't budge on Black Friday proper.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,199.99 - a new record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Sony Bravia 8 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Best Buy The Sony Bravia 8 is back at its lowest price yet ahead of Black Friday. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. You can even use it with your gaming console of choice thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming.

Samsung S95D 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,399.99 now $2,299.99 at Samsung Our Samsung S95D review awarded this OLED display five stars and said it was 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV'. The Samsung TV delivers stunning picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design, combining to offer one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now. Today's Black Friday deal from Samsung brings the price of the 65-inch model down to $2,299.99, which is a $1,100 discount and a record-low price.