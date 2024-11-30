Amazon's Cyber Monday sale just went live – here's everything I'd buy as a deals expert

It's only Saturday but Amazon has gone rogue and launched its Cyber Monday sale. So, with Black Friday behind us, you can shop hundreds of Cyber Monday deals at Amazon, including fresh discounts on thousands of items from brands like Apple, Bissell, Samsung, Roomba, LG, Dyson, and more.

• Shop Amazon's full Cyber Monday sale

Per Amazon's press release, you can shop Cyber Monday deals from today through December 2 at 12:59 PM PST. Other retailers like Walmart and Best Buy aren't launching their Cyber Monday sales till Sunday, which means Amazon is your best destination today to score new record-low prices on tech gadgets, appliances, smart home devices, and best-selling toys.

As TechRadar's deals editor with eight years of experience tracking bargains, I've gone through Amazon's Cyber Monday deals and hand-picked the best offers below that are worth your money and time. I found highly rated products at their lowest price ever and I'll be sharing new deals throughout the day.

A few highlights that are in danger of selling out include Apple's AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $154, the all-new Kindle e-reader on sale for $84.99, and Tineco's best-selling One S5 wet-dry vacuum on sale for $279.

Make sure to bookmark this page, as I'll update it with more of the best Cyber Monday deals leading up to Cyber Monday proper - including Best Buy and Walmart once they launch.

Amazon Cyber Monday sale: my 15 deal picks

Amazon Echo Pop with Smart Color Bulb: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon My favorite Amazon smart home deal is the Echo Pop and Amazon's smart color bulb for just $17.99, thanks to a massive 66% discount. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and control your included smart bulb completely hands-free.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $154 at Amazon This is $12 cheaper than AirPods Pro 2 have ever been, and I expect this deal won't last long. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort. The previous lowest price was $169, so absolutely do not miss this deal – they're fantastic value for this price.

Tineco Floor ONE S5: was $449.99 now $279 at Amazon The Floor One S5 is a wet-and-dry floor cleaner with sensors that enable it to boost power when it detects a particularly dirty area. It's great at tackling stains and spillages of all kinds and boasts a self-clean function to minimize maintenance effort. With over $200 off the list price, it's excellent value for money with this record-low Cyber Monday deal.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon This is an amazing price on a mid-size display if you want to add a budget 4K TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $249.99 at Amazon Apple slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 (2022) to $349 earlier this year, but Amazon has now dropped that figure even further to a record-low $249.99. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $21.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. This offer matches the record-low price we saw during last year's Prime Day, so it's worth buying now, as we likely won't see a better offer this year.

Meta Quest 3S: was $299 now $299 at Amazon Meta only unveiled the more affordable Quest 3S virtual and mixed reality headset earlier in 2024, but it is getting a Black Friday promotion. While it's not a true discount, you'll enter code "QUEST75" at checkout to score a $75 Amazon Gift Card with the purchase. Also included in the box is a code for Batman: Arkham Shadow and a 3-month trial of Quest+.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Cyber Monday deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

LG 42-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $946.99 now $896.99 at Amazon LG's newest 42-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $896.99 - a spectacular price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Roborock Q7 Max robot vacuum and mop: was $599.99 now $199.99 at Roborock This combo vac-and-mop is the cheapest of my Roborock deal picks, and it's at an all-time low price for Cyber Monday, at around a third of MSRP. There's just a basic charge dock, so you'll need to take care of emptying the bin yourself, but otherwise you're getting some decently advanced features for that budget-friendly price, including decent 4,400Pa suction, room mapping, and LiDAR navigation.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349.99 now $198 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are older, but they're still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans combine top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation at a reasonable price point—about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5, which is only a minor upgrade. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people because you can find them at a price like this during major sales such as Cyber Monday.

Oura Ring Generation 3 Horizon: was $449 now $335 at Amazon Amazon has the best-selling Oura Ring 3 on sale for a new record-low price. The Oura Ring Generation 3 is a discreet, accurate tracker with loads of features, and at this price, it's perhaps better value than the Oura Ring 4.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299.99 now $949 at Amazon With stellar AI features, cameras, and performance, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra represents the pinnacle of Android phones. The 256GB model is getting a massive discount at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, bringing the price down to a new record low.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Apple devices

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $149 at Amazon Today's Cyber Monday deal on the budget Apple Watch SE for $149 is a new record-low price. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $844 at Amazon The 2024 MacBook Air is TechRadar's pick for the best overall Apple laptop and this is the first discount we've spotted on the new version with 16GB of RAM for improved performance. It also houses the super-powerful M3 processor, which is strong enough to support Apple Intelligence and the majority of advanced computing jobs you can throw at it, including video editing, photo editing, and coding. As part of the Air family, it measures only half an inch thick, with battery life that can reportedly last up to 18 hours. If you want a build with more storage, you can upgrade to the 512GB model for an extra $200.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,299 now $1,044 at Amazon It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design,n, and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars – and it's now available for a record-low price - and the new base model gets 16GB of memory, double what it used to be.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: TVs

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Saturday's cheapest Cyber Monday TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $59.99 – an unheard-of price. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

LG 42-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $946.99 now $896.99 at Amazon LG's newest 42-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $896.99 - a spectacular price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon This is an amazing price on a mid-size display if you want to add a budget 4K TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $897.99 at Amazon Samsung's The Frame QLED TV is my dream Cyber Monday purchase, and the 55-inch model just dropped to a jaw-dropping price of $897.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This is a new record-low price that won't budge over the holiday weekend.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Amazon Amazon has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,199.99. That's a massive $1,300 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED 4K TV: was $1,797.99 now $1,397.99 at Amazon The S90D OLED 4K TV is in the mid-range of Samsung's OLED TV series and therefore delivers excellent quality despite foregoing some of the more premium features reserved for the Samsung S95D. Boasting bright and vivid colors, the S90D makes everything look amazing, while the 144Hz refresh rate and Samsung Gaming Hub give gamers everything they need. Get it now while the price is so low

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $599.99.

Hisense 75-inch U7N 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,499.99 now $897.99 at Amazon The Hisense U7N is an affordable mini-LED TV that provides serious bang for your buck, packing great features and performance into a budget package. It supports all HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, comes packed with gaming features, including 4K, 144Hz, and Dolby Vision gaming, and uses Google TV as its smart TV platform. This Cyber Monday deal takes the 75-inch model to under $1,000 – for a TV with this much to offer at this much size, this is a superb deal.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Smart home

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice.

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon I've had my eye on the Blink Mini 2 since its release, and now that it's on sale for just $19.99 - it's a must-buy. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half-price at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, bringing the price down to a record low. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $21.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. This offer matches the record-low price we saw during last year's Prime Day, so it's worth buying now, as we likely won't see a better offer this year.

Amazon Echo Pop with Smart Color Bulb: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon My favorite Amazon smart home deal is the Echo Pop and Amazon's smart color bulb for just $17.99, thanks to a massive 66% discount. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and control your included smart bulb completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's Cyber Monday deal is a return to the record-low price.