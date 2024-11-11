LG's Black Friday sale is live: get up to £1,000 off TVs, appliances, and more
All the best deals from LG's Grand November sale
Avid tech deals hunters take note: the official LG Store has launched a comprehensive 'Grand November' seasonal sale this week that offers early Black Friday deals across a range of not just high-end TVs, but also appliances and monitors.
• Check out LG's Grand November sale in full
Today's best deals at LG include massive discounts of up to £1,000 on some of our favourite TVs here at TechRadar, including the stunning C4 and B4 OLED TVs. As TechRadar's Deals Editor, I've gone through the entire LG Grand November sale and rounded up the best price cuts for our readers below.
Before you jump in with these deals take note that you'll need to sign up for an LG membership to take part. Doing so is free and not only gets you full access to the sale, but also free delivery, the option to trade in old tech for rebates of up to £200, and additional bundle discounts of up to 20% when you buy multiple LG products.
LG's Grand November sale runs from today until December 2nd so you've got plenty of time to check out these deals. Note, however, that some listings (particularly the 55-inch LG B4) have already sold out so it's recommended you don't hang around too long before committing.
LG Grand November sale - quick links
- Bundle and save: up to 20% off when you buy three or more products
- Trade-in: get up to £200 when you trade-in old tech
- TVs: up to £1,800 off OLED, QNED, and LED displays
- Laundry: up to £400 off
- Washing machines: £300 off, plus five-year warranty
- Fridge freezers: £300 off, plus five-year warranty
- Monitors: up to £500 off
- Projectors: up to £500 off
LG Grand November sale - the 6 best deals
The 65-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivalled picture quality for its best discount yet, over 50% off its original price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance colour and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. Today's deal is an absolute steal and a great purchase ahead of Black Friday.
LG's newest 55-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for £1,499.99 at the official LG site today - a great price for this high-end display. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
LG's high-end OLED TVs may steal the limelight when it comes to the latest features and picture quality but the brand also makes superb budget options. This 50-inch Nanocell option, for example, is still capable of impressive colours and contrast despite its LCD panel. It's also a fully capable smart TV thanks to its α5 AI 4K Gen7 chipset and webOS platform.
This 4K QNED display is a little higher-end than the Nano82 set above and comes with the distinct advantage of a 120Hz refresh rate. That makes it perfect for next-gen gaming on a relatively tight budget and you're also getting support for HDR10 and HLG. You won't get the same kind of picture quality here as with the OLED panels but this is another good all-round mid-range option.
LG makes some superb gaming monitors and this particular model is a good choice if you just want the basics. While this LG 24GS50F isn't a high-end model, at £100 it's hard to complain when you're getting a blazingly quick 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. At 24-inches, it's also the perfect size for a modest 1080p resolution - which is usually the target resolution for more budget gaming setups.
If you're on the hunt for a showcase monitor for your high-end gaming rig, look no further than the stunning LG UltraGear 34GS95QE-B. This premium monitor utilizes an OLED panel for not just incredible picture quality but also a blazingly quick 240Hz refresh rate. Not only that, but today's price cut at LG brings this incredible curved gaming monitor to almost half-price.
