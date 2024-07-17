Last chance! Get AirPods Pro 2 for the lowest price ever this Prime Day

It’s already day two of Amazon Prime Day, and there have been some pretty stellar deals across a whole host of products, including expensive tech for a much more affordable price. But as the 48-hour sale winds down, I’m here to remind you about an excellent deal on a pair of earbuds that truly rock.

I’ve been using AirPods Pro 2 since they were introduced on September 23, 2023, and they haven’t let me down – you get bold sound, ridiculously strong active noise cancellation, and a transparency mode that doesn’t sound like the real world being put through a blender. Furthermore, though, they’ve never been available for cheaper, as this Prime Day set a new all-time low price.

AirPods Pro 2 are just $168.99 (was $249.99) in the US and £179 (£229) in the UK. Both are at the lowest prices ever and offer significant savings on Apple's best earbuds.

Today's Best AirPods Pro Deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189.99 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best-selling earbuds on the planet for a reason, and Amazon's Prime Day sales have the earbuds for the lowest price we've ever seen. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an unlosable case.

AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Amazon

Apple's best earbuds have never been cheaper; at just £199, you're looking at the lowest we've ever tracked. With AirPods Pro 2, you get glorious sound quality, top-tier active noise cancellation, spatial audio, all the usual Apple smarts, and even an unlosable case.

The best part of AirPods Pro is that they simply work, from the pairing experience to syncing across your various Apple devices and delivering a great, energizing mix to almost any genre. You can quickly pair AirPods Pro by simply holding the case near your iPhone, and they'll automatically sync with your Apple account for easy switching between devices.

There are three listening modes onboard: active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and adaptive audio. The latter blends, blocking out the world around you and letting some in at a middle ground that ensures audio volume doesn't hurt your ears.

You also get about six hours of listening time, easy controls on the stem of AirPods, including a swipe up or down to raise the volume, and the ability to use Siri hands-free. If you're also keen on getting a proper seal in your ear, you can conduct an ear-tip fit test and adjust using the included XS, S, M, and L tips.

If you're after Apple's best earbuds, look no further than AirPods Pro 2. If you don't want to pay full price, Prime Day has you covered. You'll want to lock in the price before this deal expires, as we never know when the price will drop this much again in the US or UK.

